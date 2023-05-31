Home > Television Who Is The Host of 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge?' Here's What We Know! Fast cars and creative designs. NBC's 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge' is a superfans' dream. Here's everything we know about the host of this new design competition show. By D.M. May 30 2023, Published 9:37 p.m. ET Source: NBC

Fans of Mattel’s Hot Wheels will be happy to know that there is now a television show based on the popular children’s toys. Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, which premiered on May 30, allows contestants to create life-size Hot Wheels cars of their own. The Hot Wheels superfans will face off in the “Chrome Zone” garage to transform regular vehicles into powerful racecars.

Per NBC, competitors must work alongside a team of automotive experts to craft a vehicle based on “Personal stories and pop culture touchstones.” The winning creation will earn contestants $25,000 and a chance to compete in the season finale. The victor at the end of the 10-episode competition will have their creation turned into a Hot Wheels toy, which will be distributed nationwide.

Source: NBC Contestant, Jadejha Edwards, on 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'

And if high-tech designs and fast racing cars weren’t enough, the show is also packed with an impressive slate of celebrity guest judges and a familiar host.

Rutledge Wood is the host of ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.’

As contestants compete for their chance to win cash and create the Hot Wheels car of their dreams, Rutledge Wood will be helping them navigate as the show’s host. The automobile expert and television personality is no stranger to the racing industry, as Rutledge has been involved in a number of popular projects. He was the host of the History Channel’s inception of Top Gear from 2010 to 2016, and now serves as a feature reporter for NBC Sports Group.

Source: NBC Rutledge Woods attends premiere of ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’

Rutledge’s automotive expertise, combined with his larger-than-life personality, will undoubtedly be beneficial in his role as the host of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge. Rutledge, who also serves as the host of Floor Is Lava, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the competition series and revealed that he is most excited about the nostalgic experience the contestants will have.

over-the-top magical, louder-than-life vehicles“Two people getting the chance to remake a car from their past in just like the glow-up that we've all had in real life. They get to transform this into over-the-top magical, louder than life, and that's what Hot Wheels is all about,” he said. Joining Rutledge on the show are Ford Motors designer Dalal Elsheikh and car culture influencer Hertrech “Hert” Eugene Jr. The trio will serve as the judges on the design series but will be joined by a celebrity guest each week.

Source: NBC Rutledge Woods appears in ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’

Terry Crews, Jay Leno, and Big E will appear on the show!

The first season of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge will be filled with celebrity guest judges. Terry Crews kicks things off in the May 30 episode, where he becomes emotional when watching a contestant create a design in honor of their dad. “When I see the emotion, the joy in honoring him in this way, this is what the whole Hot Wheels tradition is all about. Bringing families together,” Terry exclaims.

Source: NBC Terry Crews appears in ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’