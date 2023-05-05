Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Guy Fieri Source: Food Network Ever Want to Know Every Restaurant on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'? Check This Map Out Ever wanted to take a 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' road trip of your own and live your best Guy Fieri life? Check out this interactive map. By Katherine Stinson May 4 2023, Published 9:42 p.m. ET

Is there any name more synonymous with the Food Network than Guy Fieri? The larger-than-life TV personality has hosted a varied assortment of shows on the Food Network, but the one he's arguably the most known for is Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The concept of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is simple, and that's why it works — each episode features a certain food theme, like burgers, tacos, or pizza.

Guy will go to a city and visit several local food joints that serve up their own spin on that theme of the episode. Typically the establishments are more hole-in-the-wall type of spots, ones that might not get as much publicity normally on a national scale. Given that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has been on since 2007, the show has basically been across the whole country and back! So, check out the following Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives map if you want to live your best Guy Fieri life!

Source: Getty Images Guy Fieri, in a black shirt and sunglasses, gives a thumbs up

Google has a handy 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' interactive map for fans.

What's great about the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives interactive map (kudos to 12Tomatoes for sharing the aforementioned map), is that if you click on each pin on the map, not only will it tell you where each restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is located, but it'll also tell you what episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives the restaurant was featured on!

Given that there have been 45 seasons (yes, 45) of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and 419 episodes of the show in total, any Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives road trip is going to take a lot of time (and gas money, but who cares about that when there's cool restaurants to check out?) Check out the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives interactive map below!

So, how many restaurants have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in total? According to the Wikipedia page for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, over 1,250 restaurants and counting have been featured on the show so far! The show is still ongoing well into 2023, with Season 45 of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives featuring food themes like sandwiches, briskets, biscuits, chicken, meat dishes, Mediterranean dishes, sweets, and much, much more.

When do new episodes of 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' air on the Food Network?

If you're hungry and game to take a ride to Flavortown, don't forget to tune in to the Food Network every Friday at 9 p.m. EST for brand new episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The show is still going strong and doesn't appear to be at risk for cancelation anytime soon!