Is Guy Fieri a Democrat or a Republican? The Internet Is Divided

In a Reddit thread about how the Food Network stars might have voted in the 2018 midterms, one user speculated that Guy was “surprisingly Democratic” in his picks — and that Alton Brown voted “libertarian,” Paula Deen voted “straight Republican,” and Giada De Laurentiis filled in “random bubbles.”

Another user agreed with that assessment of the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host’s politics, commenting , “His flagship show is going around to mom-and-pop diners and giving them exposure. He donates all the perishables from [TV show Guy’s Grocery Games]. He once officiated 101 gay marriages in one day. He provides free food to people in disaster areas. Sure, he turns up the personality for TV, but it’s pretty obvious he’s more of a Dem.”

And in November 2020, a Twitter user observed that Guy is an example of “something that isn’t Republican but feels Republican” — alongside Queen Elizabeth II, country singer Luke Bryan, Glee character Rachel Berry, and “Barefoot Contessa” Ina Garten.