Netflix 'The American Barbecue Showdown' Judges Are World-Class Pitmasters Featuring the return of BBQ legends Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso, it's no wonder fans are itching to learn more about their qualifications. By Haylee Thorson May 31 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Fire up the grill! Season 2 of The American Barbecue Showdown is finally streaming on Netflix after initially debuting in 2020, and you won’t want to miss it.

Featuring the return of BBQ legends Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso as judges, it’s no wonder fans are itching to learn more about their qualifications. And spoiler alert: These pitmasters have redefined the industry. Let’s get into their backgrounds.

Melissa Cookston

Source: Netflix

If there’s one thing Melissa has mastered, it’s barbecue. Hailing from the Mississippi Delta, the Barbecue Showdown judge is the only female seven-time world barbecue champion. Not only that, but the television personality is an acclaimed entrepreneur within the restaurant industry.

The World BBQ Champion opened Memphis BBQ Company in Horn Lake, Miss., in 2011 and has secured countless accolades over the past decade. “We forged our reputation in the fires of the world’s toughest BBQ competitions,” the establishment’s website reads. “Winning literally thousands of awards and 10 World Championships.” Additionally, Melissa has authored two cookbooks, Smokin' in the Boy’s Room and Smokin’ Hot in the South.

Aside from writing cookbooks and running her restaurant, Melissa has appeared in cooking shows, talk shows, and national news. Not only that, but the Barbecue Showdown judge is a Food Network veteran. The 55-year-old has also judged the fourth season of Destination America’s BBQ Pitmasters, alongside the first and second seasons of Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown. In 2015, Fox News named Melissa as one of the most influential BBQ pitmasters and personalities.

Philanthropy also plays a significant role in Melissa’s life and career. The Barbecue Showdown judge is the founder of the World Junior BBQ League, a “nonprofit organization whose mission is to engage kids who are 14-18 years old or enrolled in 9th – 12th-grade equivalent curriculum in barbecue competitions to teach them invaluable life skills.”

Kevin Bludso

Source: Netflix

Like Melissa, Barbecue Showdown judge Kevin is a BBQ legend with an impressive resume. From Compton, Calif., the television personality initially worked as a correctional officer before opening his restaurant Bludso’s BBQ in 2008. Describing himself as a “fourth generation pitmaster,” Kevin’s career has taken off since pivoting into the culinary industry.

