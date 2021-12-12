Prolific Gothic Novelist Anne Rice Has Died at Age 80 — What Is Her Net Worth?

American author of gothic fiction, erotic literature, and Christian literature Anne Rice is best known for her series of books, The Vampire Chronicles, most notably the first book in the franchise, Interview with the Vampire.

Several of her works have been adapted for film and television, including Interview with the Vampire (1994), Queen of the Damned (2002), and upcoming television series Interview with the Vampire and Lives of the Mayfair Witches. On Dec. 11, 2021, she died of a stroke at age 80.

Birth date: Oct 4. 1941

Birth place: New Orleans, La.

Birth name: Howard Allen Frances O'Brien

Pen names: Anne Rampling, A. N. Roquelaure

Marriages: Stan Rice (m. 1961; died 2002)

Children: Christopher Rice, Michele Rice (died 1972)

Education: Richardson High (graduated in 1959), San Francisco State (graduated in 1964 with a B.A., graduated in 1972 with an M.A.)