Prolific Gothic Novelist Anne Rice Has Died at Age 80 — What Is Her Net Worth?

Fans of author Anne Rice are devastated after Christopher Rice, her son, took to social media on Dec. 12, 2021, to announce that she has died. Anne was frequently praised as "the next Bram Stoker" for her depiction of vampires in her 13-book series, The Vampire Chronicles, which began in 1976 with Interview with the Vampire.
Fans of Anne Rice's work are curious how her success in the publishing industry has impacted her net worth, especially after several of her books were adapted for television and film. What is Anne Rice's net worth? Here's everything we know.
What is Anne Rice's net worth?
For the uninitiated, Anne was born in New Orleans, La., on Oct. 4, 1941. Interview with the Vampire was her debut novel and became a film in 1994 starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kristen Dunst. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards, and Anne wrote the screenplay herself. In 2002, Anne's book Queen of the Damned was also turned into a film starring the late musician Aaliyah.
Earlier in 2021, AMC announced their plans to adapt Interview with the Vampire as a television series just five years after Anne and her son Christopher regained the theatrical rights. The show is planned for release in 2022, per The Hollywood Reporter. Anne and Christopher were to serve as executive producers on the series, which was to be a "Game of Thrones-style faithful rendering of this material," she said in a Facebook post.
Anne Rice
Novelist
Net worth: $60 Million
American author of gothic fiction, erotic literature, and Christian literature Anne Rice is best known for her series of books, The Vampire Chronicles, most notably the first book in the franchise, Interview with the Vampire.
Several of her works have been adapted for film and television, including Interview with the Vampire (1994), Queen of the Damned (2002), and upcoming television series Interview with the Vampire and Lives of the Mayfair Witches. On Dec. 11, 2021, she died of a stroke at age 80.
Birth date: Oct 4. 1941
Birth place: New Orleans, La.
Birth name: Howard Allen Frances O'Brien
Pen names: Anne Rampling, A. N. Roquelaure
Marriages: Stan Rice (m. 1961; died 2002)
Children: Christopher Rice, Michele Rice (died 1972)
Education: Richardson High (graduated in 1959), San Francisco State (graduated in 1964 with a B.A., graduated in 1972 with an M.A.)
How many books has Anne Rice written?
Although Interview with the Vampire was her debut novel, Anne continued to write throughout her life, with her most recent book published in 2018. In total, Anne has written 37 books, with a 38th book scheduled for release in 2022. However, it is unclear at this time if Ramses the Damned: The Reign of Osiris will be published due to Anne's death.
Per AMC, currently, AMC Networks has the rights to 18 titles of Anne's literary works, including The Vampire Chronicles series and Lives of the Mayfair Witches. Anne and Christopher Rice were to serve as non-writing executive producers of all film and television projects from this partnership.
In a statement on his mother's Facebook page, Christopher wrote, "Anne will be interred in our family's mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. Next year, a celebration of her life will take place in New Orleans. This event will be open to the public and will invite the participation of her friends, readers and fans who brought her such joy and inspiration throughout her life."