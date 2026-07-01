Another 'Love Island USA' Casting Controversy? Titi Davis' Past Explained Tierra Davis allegedly physically assaulted another woman over an ex-boyfriend, and threatened to shoot her. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 1 2026, 5:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tierraaa_._

Tierra “Titi” Davis, a contestant on Season 8 of Love Island USA, had a civil harassment restraining order filed against her in 2018 after she allegedly physically assaulted a woman and threatened to shoot her, TMZ reported.

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Davis was 17 at the time of the October 2018 incident. The restraining order was filed by Shayla Woodard, then 16, a former classmate of Davis who said the altercation stemmed from a dispute over the same ex-boyfriend.

The Altercation

According to the filing, Davis had verbally harassed Woodard beginning Oct. 2, 2018, telling her she would "find" her. When Davis did, she allegedly came to Woodard with pepper spray and physically assaulted her on the face, arms and upper body. She also allegedly had brass knuckles on her person during the assault. The incident allegedly took place at the Culver City Metro Station.

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If you like tierra after knowing she has two restraining orders against her for domestic violence and harrassment you’re weird — Båbÿ Kįttÿ🇧🇷 (@willmeow4food) June 30, 2026

Woodard filed the restraining order request with E! News reporting that it read: "Tierra Davis has been harassing me by phone beginning [Oct. 2, 2018] at 1:04 p.m., where she kept telling me she would find me. I guess she was right because when she did, and after the assault on me, she threatened to shoot me next time."

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The temporary restraining order was granted in October 2018, but the case was dismissed in December of that year.

Woodard told TMZ she had no idea that Tierra Davis, known on the show as Titi, was part of Love Island USA Season 8. She said she holds no hard feelings and wishes Davis well.

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The resurfacing of the restraining order has prompted fans to question Peacock and show producer ITV Entertainment's vetting process for contestants. Neither has issued a statement.

I wonder what allegations Love Island producers actually take seriously. Ik they don’t play about slurs but Titi has so many serious allegations attached to her name. What are they gonna do about that? — Bryan (@Bryan60112) June 30, 2026

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The controversy emerged just days after Alannah Keyser was removed from the show after racially insensitive social media posts resurfaced online. Keyser’s removal follows a similar incident involving Vasana Montgomery, who was removed from the Season 8 cast before the show began airing.

Fans have expressed frustration online, arguing that repeated removals due to pre-show background issues put the remaining contestants at a disadvantage on a show built around forming couples.