Anthony Bourdain Biopic 'Tony' Stirs Feelings Among Fans — How Did His Estate React? "Would he hate this? For sure." By Ivy Griffith Published May 7 2026, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When legendary celebrity chef and travel superstar Anthony Bourdain died in 2018, he took the hearts of his fans with him. He was a gentle guy with a good heart, and was quick to make people laugh with his sharp wit and deep life anecdotes. When he died, it felt more like losing a friend or family member than a celebrity.

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And now, 8 years later, a biopic of his early life was produced by studio A24. It follows Dominic Sessa as a 19-year-old Tony, telling the story of how he got his start in his extraordinary life. Anthony's estate has issued a response to the biopic. Here's what they had to say about it.

Source: A24

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Here's the response from Anthony Bourdain's estate on the biopic 'Tony.'

Any time a biopic is made about celebrities, you run the risk of exposing secrets once thought inviolate or even changing public perception of that person. Which is why you can never be sure how a person's estate, the people safeguarding their legacy, might feel about the movie. So, how does the Anthony Bourdain estate feel about Tony? Luckily, they're on board.

In a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter, the estate explained why they gave the movie their blessing, saying, "We chose to support Tony because it is not a standard biopic and doesn’t attempt to summarize a life," They added, "Guided by the vision of director Matt Johnson, the film depicts one transformative summer in 1975 in Provincetown, Massachusetts. It is an interpretation, as that part of Tony’s life will always remain somewhat unknown.”

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The statement adds, "We appreciate the portrayal of Tony’s complexity, his intellectual appetite and his conviction — qualities that eventually took him around the globe and endeared him to so many. We hope this film serves as a reminder that every journey has a start, and that audiences see the beginnings of the man who taught us how to be better explorers on our own paths.”

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Fans are (mostly) eager to see Anthony Bourdain's life played out in 'Tony.'

The movie has sparked mix feelings among fans, some who think that Anthony himself wouldn't have loved the biopic. On TikTok, one fan wrote, "I’m still so sad over him, I’m not sure I can bring myself to watch."

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Another wrote, "Would he hate this? For sure. Am I watching it? For sure." But another opined, "'Anthony Bourdain would hate this'. Anthony Bourdain hated literally everything, and embraced everything as well. Dominic Sessa is a perfect fit for this role. this is also about the time in tony’s life where he first fell in love with COOKING and his first 'rock bottom'.”