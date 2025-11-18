British Boxing Star Anthony Joshua's Net Worth Packs a Serious Punch Anthony is a multiple heavyweight world champ and an Olympic gold medalist in boxing. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 18 2025, 9:12 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's not entirely common that boxers become international superstars. While you have your outliers throughout history, boxing remains a very focused and dedicated sport that doesn't often cross the celebrity lines like other international sports do. And yet British boxing star Anthony Joshua is known the world over for his fancy feet in the ring and his knockout skills.

The 36-year-old boxing star has made a name for himself in the sport and worldwide, as an Olympic gold medal holder and a world champion. He also took center stage in 2025 when he accepted a challenge from celebrity boxer Jake Paul. Here's what we know about the net worth Anthony has earned through the years, and how he was favored against Jake for their highly anticipated match-up.

Anthony Joshua's net worth is impressive, as one would expect.

Anthony stands at 6 feet and 6 inches, and his heavyweight record is just as looming and impressive as he is. Netflix reports that Anthony is a "two-time unified WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight champion" who has "headlined stadium fights, claimed Olympic gold, delivered countless highlight-reel knockouts, and built a global profile through philanthropy and major sponsorships." Hailing from Watford, England, Anthony weighs 252 pounds.

Anthony Joshua Boxer Net worth: $150 million British boxer Anthony Joshua is a two-time heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist. Birthdate: Oct. 15, 1989 Birthplace: Watford, England Children: 1 (Joseph "JJ" Joshua)

In addition to the above accolades, Anthony has been winning national and international titles since 2010. His combined efforts have earned an estimated net worth of around $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Throughout his impressive career, Anthony has won against notables such as Kubrat Pulev, Andy Ruiz Jr., Alexander Povetkin, and Wladimir Klitschko, with the latter two being TKO wins. Now, he hopes to add another notable to his roster of victories: Jake Paul.

In Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul, the odds were always in Anthony's favor.

When it was announced that Anthony had accepted a challenge from Jake to fight on Dec. 19, 2025, many people wondered why he would accept. After all, while Jake's career is up the rise, they are two very different fighters in very different leagues.

ESPN mused that the reason Anthony accepted the fight was due to the fact that it's a "low-risk, high-reward fight on a massive stage that will be streamed globally on Netflix." While Anthony doesn't need to prove himself to anyone, it's a good chance to stay relevant and join the long list of celebrity fighters who prove their mettle against the feisty force that is Jake Paul.

According to the outlet, Anthony has fought novices before, notably when he defeated former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in two rounds in March 2024.

