Inside Anthony Kim's Return to Golf After 12 Years The former professional golfer stepped away from the PGA in 2012, and hasn't golfed professionally since. By Joseph Allen Feb. 28 2024, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

When he first emerged as a professional golfer, Anthony Kim was considered to be among the best players in the world. He first turned professional in 2006, and his highest ranking was all the way up at number 6.

After all that success, though, Anthony largely stepped away from the game in 2012, and hadn't been heard from much in the years since. But when LIV Golf has announced in February 2024 that Anthony was returning to professional golf, it led many to wonder what happened to Andy Kim and where he is now.

Source: Getty Images

Where is Andy Kim now?

Although Andy had played in some charity games following stepping away from golf, he mostly kept a pretty low profile, and there were reports after his initial retirement that he didn't play golf at all anymore. But in February 2024, LIV Golf announced that Anthony was playing in the organization's third event of the year in Saudi Arabia, and would be arriving on the circuit as a wild card.

“Following a retirement of nearly 12 years, the 38-year-old American will make his official return to professional competition this week at LIV Golf Jeddah, March 1-3 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia,” LIV Gold said in its statement announcing the news. Anthony will compete in all remaining LIV Golf events this season, and will be earning points as an individual so that he can compete on a team in 2025.

“After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I’m happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf,” Anthony said. “It’s been a long time coming, and I’m very grateful for all the highs, lows and lessons learned from the first part of my career. I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I’m on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again."

CONFIRMED: @anthonykim_golf has joined LIV Golf as a season-long Wild Card player ✍️#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/6h0hjc26Gi — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) February 28, 2024

Why did Anthony Kim stop playing golf?

Anthony's success during his first run as a professional was cut short by injury, and he faced a number during the latter stages of his initial run as a pro. He tore his achilles in 2012, and that injury was expected to keep him out for nine to 12 months, but he never returned to professional golf afterwards. He also hurt his thumb in 2010, and that injury required surgery, but he continued playing for two years afterward.