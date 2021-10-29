The Filming Locations for 'Antlers' Provide the Perfect Creepy Backdrop

The month of October is a perfect time to watch horror movies , and Antlers is a brand new horror film that will definitely spook anyone who might show up to the movie theater unprepared. Antlers is about a teacher named Julia Meadows who crosses paths with a sinister supernatural creature.

One of her students is hiding the creature at his home. Despite the fact that their small Oregon town seems to be pretty peaceful, the beast in hiding is far from gentle. If you’ve already seen the movie then you know how cool some of the backdrops look! The filmmakers chose to film in places that provide viewers with a better idea of what a haunting countryside really looks like. Here are the filming locations for Antlers.