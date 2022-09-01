'Top Chef' Alum and Food Network Star Antonia Lofaso Welcomed a Daughter With This Late Rapper

Fans of food shows have long known Antonia Lofaso. After working in the L.A. area at renowned restaurants like Wolfgang Puck's Spago, Antonia went on to earn further acclaim when she competed on Season 4 of Top Chef in 2008 and Top Chef: All Stars in 2010.

Since then, she's become a staple on the Food Network, popping up to appear as both a judge and competitor on shows like Cutthroat Kitchen, Guy's Grocery Games, Supermarket Stakeout, and Chopped.