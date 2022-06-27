'Beachside Brawl' on Food Network Celebrates the Work of 8 Chefs — Where Was It Filmed?

Because of the strong lineup and the breezy concept, Beachside Brawl has already garnered comparisons to other Food Network hits like BBQ Brawl.

"Beachside Brawl with Antonia Lofaso, Tiffani Faison (representing the East Coast), and Brooke Williamson (representing the West Coast). It is like the BBQ Brawl but with seafood and beach fare," tweeted @HilaryGreen77.