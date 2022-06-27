'Beachside Brawl' on Food Network Celebrates the Work of 8 Chefs — Where Was It Filmed?
A brand new competition series on the Food Network aims to provide a conclusive answer to the age-old question: Are the most talented chefs based on the East or the West coast?
Hosted by Antonia Lofaso and featuring an ever-changing group of guest judges, Beachside Brawl celebrates the arduous labor and unparalleled creativity of culinary masterminds like Jada Vidal, Ben Porter, and Kaleena Bliss. Where is Beachside Brawl filmed?
Where is 'Beachside Brawl' filmed? Here's what you should know about the filming locations.
Season 1 of Beachside Brawl stars East Coast-based chefs like Jared Brown, the executive chef of Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant, a true gem in Long Branch, N.J., Edward Lordman, who has worked at high-end eateries like the Grand Marlin in Panama City Beach, Fla., Ben Porter, the owner of Viera On Main in Chatham, Mass., and Jada Vidal, who won Season 27, Episode 11 of Guy's Grocery Games.
Kaleena Bliss, the executive chef of Thompson Seattle, a luxury restaurant in Seattle, Wash., Brian Madayag, the owner of Barkada in Edmunds, Wash., Josh Mouzakes, the visionary chef at the helm of ARLO San Diego, Calif., and Jessica Roy, the executive chef and owner of the Newport Beach mainstay, the Dahlia Restaurant, represent the West Coast. The teams are spearheaded by Top Chef alumni Brooke Williamson and Tiffani Faison.
Each episode of Beachside Brawl is filmed in the same spot: Redondo Beach, Calif. A fast-emerging culinary hotspot, Redondo Beach, Calif. is the home of trail-blazing restaurants like Dominique's Kitchen, Salt Fish Grill, and La Playita.
The contestants share in-depth details about the evolution of their personal tastes and introduce viewers to the rich traditions of coveted tourist destinations like Cape Cod, Mass. Ben Porter, for instance, describes himself as a born and bred Bay Stater.
Because of the strong lineup and the breezy concept, Beachside Brawl has already garnered comparisons to other Food Network hits like BBQ Brawl.
"Beachside Brawl with Antonia Lofaso, Tiffani Faison (representing the East Coast), and Brooke Williamson (representing the West Coast). It is like the BBQ Brawl but with seafood and beach fare," tweeted @HilaryGreen77.
"I'm not a big cook but love watching cooking competitions with my mom on the Food Network channel like The Great Food Truck Race and Beachside Brawl right now with east coast versus West Coast," tweeted @bevobabe4god.
"Watching a new episode of Beachside Brawl, so lights out and rum out," tweeted @TeamSalBrian.
'Beachside Brawl' captures the heated competition of two teams ready to bring victory to their locales.
Beachside Brawl spans six weeks.
Each episode poses a new challenge for the two teams, calling on the chefs to prepare a carefully curated selection of high- and low-brow meals. Season 1 of Beachside Brawl will pay homage to the sophisticated world of tropical destination dinners and the laid-back aesthetic of boardwalk bake sales, among others.
Catch new episodes of Beachside Brawl every Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on Food Network.