While some reality TV stars can be pretty forgettable, others stand out from the rest and continue to have success years later. This can be said for Top Chef alum Tiffani Faison. The Boston-based chef began her reality TV career on the very first season of the Bravo series, and while she came in second place, she mostly earned a reputation for her bad attitude.

However, she returned as a new woman for Top Chef: All Stars in 2010 and has since appeared on a variety of other shows including Top Chef Duels, Chopped, and Tournament of Champions. In fact, Tiffani recently won Season 3 of TOC, beating out Season 1 winner Brooke Williamson in the finale.