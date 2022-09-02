'RGIP' Star Anya Firestone on Living Authentically in Paris: "You're Not Doing It for the 'Gram" (EXCLUSIVE)

If you've ever fantasized about what it would be like to fully immerse yourself in a new culture, or if you've found yourself watching and rewatching both seasons of Emily in Paris on a loop, then you may want to tune in to Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris.

The reality series, which premieres on Sept. 5, features six young expats who left their homes and their creature comforts in the United States in favor of living in Paris, France.