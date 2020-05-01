People Are Still Unsure if the Apple Juice Challenge on TikTok Is Real

People Are Still Unsure if the Apple Juice Challenge on TikTok Is RealBy Katie Garrity
Mega popular social media app, TikTok, has been known to blow up certain products, songs, and trends with just a few viral videos. All it takes is one person sharing something cool they bought on Amazon or one new dance made by Charli D’Amelio to really make something small go big. Random products on Amazon, songs from unknown singer-songwriters or producers, or a certain recipe have all blown up because of TikTok.
A certain brand of apple juice has been blowing up on TikTok because of one random fact about the container it comes in. There's a new challenge that's making its way around TikTok, and it involves biting into a small bottle of apple juice.
In a new TikTok challenge, people are biting into a plastic bottle of apple juice to see if it sounds like biting into an actual apple. Details. We know this sounds weird and random, but during these unprecedented times, we’re finding amusement in the smallest things, okay?
The apple juice brand used in the TikTok challenge is called Martinelli's.
In America, there is an apple juice brand called Martinelli's. According to their Facebook page, Martinelli's is dedicated to bringing premium quality apple juice and sparkling cider products made only from 100% U.S. grown, fresh-pressed apples.
The company makes its plastic apple juice bottles in the shape of an apple. While they sell other products like cider, their juice, which is cold-pressed from the finest variety of U.S. grown fresh apples, is the talk of the internet right now.
Some claim the Apple Juice Challenge is fake.
TikTok users are basically biting into the bottle of apple juice and recording the freaky sound it makes — which is basically the same sound as if someone was biting into a real apple.
People have claimed that it cannot be real and that the sound is edited on the original video and all the videos that have come after it. A lot of the videos seem like they're adding a special effect sound of an apple getting eaten and then editing the video to make it look like the bottle is actually making that sound.
While some couldn’t believe the sound was real, it looks like it actually is! Somebody on TikTok made a video solving the mystery of the Martinelli's Apple Juice Bottle. They broke apart the apple juice bottle and found that the hard plastic was actually made up of three layers of thinner plastic. So, they claim that when you bend the bottle or bite into it, the three layers rub together and make that crunching sound.
So many people are trying the challenge that apple juice is selling out.
So many people are eager to try this challenge out for themselves to see if the bottles actually make that noise that stores are selling out of Martinelli’s apple juice!
This is great news for the apple juice brand, Martinelli's. They're also in on the trend and even made a Facebook post about the viral TikTok challenge that features their juice. They wrote, “Our little apple bottles are making headlines! While we don’t condone biting into plastic, we are happy to see everyone enjoying our products. Have you tried the juice inside? It’s even better than the bottle.”