People Are Still Unsure if the Apple Juice Challenge on TikTok Is Real

Mega popular social media app, TikTok, has been known to blow up certain products, songs, and trends with just a few viral videos. All it takes is one person sharing something cool they bought on Amazon or one new dance made by Charli D’Amelio to really make something small go big. Random products on Amazon, songs from unknown singer-songwriters or producers, or a certain recipe have all blown up because of TikTok.

A certain brand of apple juice has been blowing up on TikTok because of one random fact about the container it comes in. There's a new challenge that's making its way around TikTok, and it involves biting into a small bottle of apple juice.

In a new TikTok challenge , people are biting into a plastic bottle of apple juice to see if it sounds like biting into an actual apple . Details. We know this sounds weird and random, but during these unprecedented times, we’re finding amusement in the smallest things, okay?

The company makes its plastic apple juice bottles in the shape of an apple. While they sell other products like cider, their juice, which is cold-pressed from the finest variety of U.S. grown fresh apples, is the talk of the internet right now.

In America, there is an apple juice brand called Martinelli's . According to their Facebook page, Martinelli's is dedicated to bringing premium quality apple juice and sparkling cider products made only from 100% U.S. grown, fresh-pressed apples.

Some claim the Apple Juice Challenge is fake.

TikTok users are basically biting into the bottle of apple juice and recording the freaky sound it makes — which is basically the same sound as if someone was biting into a real apple.

People have claimed that it cannot be real and that the sound is edited on the original video and all the videos that have come after it. A lot of the videos seem like they're adding a special effect sound of an apple getting eaten and then editing the video to make it look like the bottle is actually making that sound.