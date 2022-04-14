Archie Eversole's Cause of Death: Details on the Late RapperBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 14 2022, Published 11:34 a.m. ET
Rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his 2002 hit single “We Ready,” has reportedly passed away.
He was just 37 years old.
Archie is also the artist behind “United We Conquer,” which serves as the current theme song for soccer club Atlanta United. His death was officially announced by Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, on April 13, 2022.
Tributes from fans have been rolling in as the devastating news makes its rounds, but social media users are looking for answers. What was Archie Eversole’s cause of death? Keep reading to find out.
Unconfirmed reports share that Archie Eversole was murdered.
Prayers up! According to The Sun, the official cause of Archie’s death has not been disclosed at this time. However, Rolling Out reports that rumors are circulating about the circumstances surrounding it.
Though many news outlets are reporting that Archie’s cause of death is unknown, Rolling Out shares that an "associate" claims that the artist was killed. Keep in mind that none of Archie's family members have spoken out about his cause of death yet.
Archie’s nephew, Jordan Hughley, confirmed the rapper’s passing to The Sun, but made it a point not to mention Archie’s cause of death.
“He was a great and loving man," Jordan told the outlet.
Fans have taken to social media to share their condolences with Archie’s family and pay homage to his contributions to hip hop. Additionally, a viral clip of a football team singing Archie’s hit “We Ready,” the unofficial theme song of Atlanta United, has resurfaced.
Archie Eversole amassed a comfortable net worth throughout his life.
VimBuzz reports that Archie earned a net worth between $2 to $3 million throughout his career thanks to live performances and brand collaborations.
Even though the details surrounding Archie’s death are merely gossip at this point, we expect an official cause will eventually be revealed.
We’d like to give our deepest condolences to the family, fans, and loved ones of Archie Eversole.