Goonew, the Creator of "No Diss" and "What It Was," Has Passed Away at 24

24-year-old Maryland native Markelle Morrow died on Friday, March 18, 2022. He launched his career as a rapper a few years ago, releasing songs under the monikers of Goonew, Big Wizzle, and HoodRich Goon.

One of his first mixtapes, "Certified Goon," came out in 2017. He and Lil Dude released the album "Homicide Boyz" in 2018. Another mixtape, "Still Servin," and an album, "Back From Hell," soon followed. What happened to the up-and-coming rapper? What was Goonew's cause of death?