Agust D and Suga Make Similar Sounding Music — Are They the Same Person? Two huge names in the world of K-Pop are Agust D and Suga, but are the two the same person? Everything that you need to know about the situation. By Chris Barilla Apr. 21 2023, Updated 3:10 p.m. ET

As a member of BTS, Suga rose to fame thanks to his ability to bring rap sensibilities to the K-Pop group, a strength that he has flexed on some of their biggest hit tracks throughout the years. Likewise, Agust D has made quite a name for himself as a solo Korean hip-hop artist, experimenting with new sonics and releasing the hotly-anticipated full-length solo album "D-DAY" on April 21, 2023. The two artists share plenty of parallels in their music, but are Agust D and Suga the same person?

Are Agust D and Suga the same person?

If you thought that Agust D and Suga's music sounded eerily similar, you aren't too far off as the two are indeed the same exact person. Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, created an alter-ego for himself some years ago, which he explained in a 2016 interview with Grazia. Apparently, Suga wanted to differentiate his solo work from the work that he was known for as a member of BTS, so he created Agust D as an alternate name to release work of his own separate from the group.

Where does the name Agust D come from?

According to the star, the name Agust D is Suga's homage to his hometown and his BTS roots. In the Grazia interview, it was revealed that the name was derived from the abbreviation DT, which represents his birthplace: Daegu Town, South Korea. That abbreviation combined with his BTS stage name, Suga, are flipped completely in reverse to create the name Agust D.

Where does the name Suga come from?