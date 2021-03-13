These 'Blue Bloods' Cast Members Are Actually Related in Real Life

The CBS cop series Blue Bloods is about more than just the (very realistic) stories of the New York Police Department (NYPD). The show is also centered around the Reagans and how they balance their personal and professional lives. The Reagan family is pretty close, given that some of them work together in the field, and they always get together weekly for family dinners.

The actors who make up the Reagan family on Blue Bloods are just showing off their skills when pretending that they’re all related to one another. But maybe some of them aren’t acting! Are any of the cast members actually related in real life?

Which two cast members on 'Blue Bloods' are related in real life?

Tony and Andrew Terraciano play Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) sons Sean and Jack on Blue Bloods, and not only are they brothers on the show, but they also are brothers in real life. The brothers have co-starred on Blue Bloods since the very first season. Both started modeling when they were six months old, and as they got older, their mom continued taking them on acting auditions. Tony was only 8 years old, and Andrew was just 6 years old when they landed the Blue Bloods roles — and they have practically grown up on the show.

Since the beginning, viewers who have been watching the show have seen Tony and Andrew grow from adorable little tykes into teenagers. In an interview with CBS New York in 2016, they talked about their lives since being on the show and said they’re just like any other kids their age. “Sometimes I’ll be at the movie theatre, and someone will recognize me, and my friends will be like, I always forget you’re a movie star. I’m like, 'Come on'," Tony said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

Andrew shared, "Me and my friends, we really all do the same things except I’m out once a week, and I just have to kind of catch up on homework.” Tony isn't seen often on Blue Bloods because his character Jack is away at college. Tony makes time to film with his brother and the rest of his cast members when his schedule allows — and we can't wait for the next family reunion! Tony's early acting roles include the series Chuggington where he played the character Wilson from 2008–2011.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2010, he appeared in the television movie Nonna Tell Me a Story: Lidia’s Christmas Kitchen in the role of Ethan. From 2010 until 2012, Tony reprised his role as Wilson in Chuggington: Badge Quest. The rest of the Blue Bloods cast members aren’t related in real life, but after working together for so many years, they have obviously become quite close. Those famous family dinner scenes are a good time for all the actors to catch up.

Source: CBS