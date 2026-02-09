AOC and Bad Bunny Share a Last Name, Causing Fans To Wonder if They’re Related The politician dragged Jake Paul for his comments about the "MONACO" rapper. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 9 2026, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, was technically the day of the Super Bowl, fans of rapper Bad Bunny knew better and referred to it as the “Benito Bowl.” His halftime performance allowed him to celebrate his heritage on one of America’s most coveted stages in a way that was representative of his Puerto Rican roots. The “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” artist graced the stage with an all-white outfit. He added a no. 64 jersey to the look with his last name “Ocasio” on the back of the jersey.

For those unaware, Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and he represented his surname through the jersey. Though most of Bad Bunny’s fans assumed adding his name to his jersey was another way for him to represent where he came from, many thought the last name could be tied to another famous Ocasio — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC. While we now know the jersey was more about Bad Bunny, fans now wonder if the two high-profile figures are related. Here’s what we know.



Are AOC and Bad Bunny related?

Although we would love for it to be true (and to be invited to the next family gathering), unfortunately, AOC and Bad Bunny are not related. The two of them happen to share the same last name, which is common in Puerto Rican culture. Both Bad Bunny and AOC share Puerto Rican roots, with AOC’s mother, Blanca Ocasio-Cortez, being born and raised in Puerto Rico and her father, Sergio Ocasio, growing up in Puerto Rico before raising his family in Bronx, NY.

Bad Bunny’s parents, Lysaurie Ocasio and Tito Martínez, raised him in Almirante Sur barrio of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, where his father worked as a truck driver and his mother worked as a schoolteacher. According to USA Today, the rapper has opened up about his idyllic childhood in Puerto Rico with his parents and his two brothers, Bernie and Bysael.

"If you ask me about my childhood, I remember it as a very beautiful one,” he said. “I never lacked anything. Obviously, my parents…worked so we had everything we needed and I saw their effort. I saw how they worked so hard to give everything to us, to me and my brothers.”



AOC defended Bad Bunny after his Super Bowl LX performance.

Although AOC and Bad Bunny aren’t related, their shared roots have made them allies in their respective industries. On Feb. 8, during the rapper’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance, the Democratic politician quickly defended him after Jake Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) to encourage his followers to boycott the show for allowing Bad Bunny to perform.

“You are their benefit. Realize you have power,” he posted. “Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.” AOC reposted Jake’s post and slammed him for calling Bad Bunny a “fake American” and reminded the boxer of his own ties to Puerto Rico.

A “fake American citizen?”



Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry?



Meanwhile Benito actually funds low income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them.



Of course you’re mad. He makes you look small. https://t.co/lLfY8pcBLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 9, 2026

“A ‘fake American citizen?’ she wrote. “Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry? Meanwhile Benito actually funds low income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them. Of course you’re mad. He makes you look small.”