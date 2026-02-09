The “Super Bowl Streaker” Hilariously Interrupted the Big Game — What Happened to Him? It wasn't even the streaker's first time representing himself or his brand on the famous field. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 9 2026, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: NFL

There was no denying that Super Bowl 60 was one of the most memorable games in the NFL's history. The game was already expected to be historic, as Bad Bunny took the stage for a halftime show that paid homage to his Puerto Rican roots and South America in general. However, during the event, everyone took a pause from Bad Bunny to focus on something that was actually disturbing — a half-naked human scurrying across the football field.

Article continues below advertisement

The human, otherwise known as the streaker, bolted into the field during the game's fourth quarter. Since his unsolicited appearance, viewers at home have wondered what happened to him. Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to the Super Bowl streaker?

The Super Bowl streaker, as he's been nicknamed on social media, was seen running from the direction of the Seattle Seahawks' end zone. The move briefly paused the game as security tried to converge on him, but actually split them on the opposite half of the field, spreading his arms in a victorious pose as he continued his sprint.

The streaker then approached another group of guards deploying to stop him. Patriots receiver Kyle Williams left his huddle and jogged toward the man in what appeared to be a half-hearted attempt to stop him. Williams then stood near the man until security finally apprehended him around the 10-yard line and removed him from the field. He appeared to be in handcuffs.

Article continues below advertisement

STREAKER! And Washington State’s own Kyle Williams stops him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0U4IUO9xdu — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) February 9, 2026

According to TMZ Sports, the streaker was identified as Alex Gonzales. And while he was described as a streaker, Gonzales was only shirtless and had on black pants when he interrupted the game. Following his removal from the field, he was taken to the Santa Clara Police Department, where an officer confirmed he was charged with trespassing, which is a misdemeanor, as well as a field intrusion charge.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Alex Gonzalez?

Gonzalez's decision to streak across the Super Bowl isn't the only thing he's known for. According to The U.S. Sun, he gained millions of followers and a lavish career by becoming a millionaire at age 23. The former Dunkin' Donuts employee earned his millions by trading small $100 to $200 investments and has now amassed a $50 million fortune.