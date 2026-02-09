Seattle Seahawks Owner Jody Allen Has a Clear Political Affiliation According to Some Jody Allen took over as owner for the Seahawks after her brother Paul G. Allen died. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 9 2026, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: X/@DanielRosasH

The NFL coaches and players might be the ones who celebrate the accolades of a job well done after any given game, including of course the Super Bowl, but team owners also share some of the spotlight. So when it comes to Jody Allen, the owner of the Seattle Seahawks, there are questions about her life outside of the game, like what her political beliefs are.

She took control of the team in 2018 after her brother Paul H. Allen's death. While there is not really a place for politics as we know them in football, it's no secret that people tend to question what a public figure believes or doesn't believe when it comes to human rights, politics, and the power dynamics for those in charge of the government. This is why some sports fans want to know Jody Allen's politics and what she might have said over the years.

What are Seahawks owner Jody Allen's politics?

Although Jody had not come out to share support for specific candidates in most of the presidential elections in the United States, according to WeHo, she is considered by the public to be more left-leaning and geared toward Democratic values. That would make sense for the Seahawks owner and philanthropist, given her track record of charitable causes that include wildlife conservation, the environment, and arts and theater.

As board chair of the Allen Institute, Jody has been the force behind charities and charitable donations for several causes. She co-founded Allen Family Philanthropies, which has one goal of, according to its website, helping youth with causes that are important to them and their growth. One of those causes involved a grant of $359,381 to Stonewall Youth, an LGBTQ+ organization that provides youth "the skills and tools to create change."

According to the University of California, San Diego, the Allen Family Foundation works to fight climate change while also focusing on marine life, wildlife, and the environment as a whole. Conversely, Donald Trump has referred to climate change and global warming as a "con job." Even though Jody has not shared her politics publicly, it would appear that she is more likely a Democrat than a Republican.

Is Jody Allen selling the Seahawks?

Jody's brother, Paul, bought the Seahawks in 1997, according to ESPN. When he died in 2018, he left Jody as the trustee for the Paul G. Allen Trust, which owns the team. That gives her control over the Seahawks. After the team won the 2026 Super Bowl, there were questions about Jody's rumored plans to sell the championship team after having control of it for less than a decade.

Seahawks owner Jody Allen lifts the Lombardi trophy 🏆



What a moment for Seattle 👏 (📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/PamZCA2vZT — espnW (@espnW) February 9, 2026