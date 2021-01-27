So, What's the Deal With Bill and Bri on 'Marrying Millions'?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marrying Millions took a brief pause between Oct. 7, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020. A special aired on Dec. 30 and another on Jan. 20, 2021 to keep viewers from losing all hope, but the second half of Season 2 is officially underway. Based on episode titles alone, there's rumors a-flurry that the second season could end in a proposal. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed!

Fans of the show are equally as relieved to see the show is returning. "Wait my good show #marryingmillions is coming back? Desiree still getting her bag?" one tweeted joyfully , while another person said, "God if you want me to move to Dallas so I can be a part of #MarryingMillions just say that!" It sounds like not only are fans of the show interested in the relationships, but the fastest way to apply to be on it!

Ultimately, it sounds like, despite a lack of drama with Bri and Bill, there's a lot more in store for this second half of Season 2. While there is no confirmed Season 3 yet, hopefully the enthusiasm of the fans will keep the show going.

You can catch new episodes of Marrying Millions on Lifetime, Wednesdays at 10:05 p.m. ET, or look back at all the drama and romance with Hulu, Discovery+, or Lifetime's website.