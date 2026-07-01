'90 Day Fans' Are Not Rooting for Catie and Josh — Is the Couple Still Together? "I can only speak for myself but I would run as fast as I could." By Anna Quintana Published July 1 2026, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé has introduced fans to one of the most cringe-inducing couples in the show's history. And yes, we are talking about Catie Norboe and Josh Atkins.

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The couple met while Catie was living in London as a pet sitter, and Josh officially made the move to Portland, Oregon, to be with the redhead who loves to kiss literally anything that moves. However, given the repeated disrespect Josh feels when Catie has her OCD-induced makeouts, people are curious if the couple is still together.

Source: Instagram

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Are Catie and Josh still together? Josh has given '90 Day Fiancé' fans some hints.

While the couple can't explicitly say if they are still together until the Tell All episode, Josh has been very open on social media and has answered quite a few questions from viewers. Josh's Instagram page is full of photos of Catie, including a recent roundup of pics from when they first started dating.

He also recently shared a photo of his new haircut and tagged a barber located in Portland, which seems to hint that he is still with Catie. "I was watching some of the comments after last night's show, and some of the comments were wild," Josh said in a video posted in May 2026. "Like, 'Run, go back to England.' So I can't tell if I'm supposed to be freaking out or if that's just the haters."

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Sadly, we don't think it's just the haters.

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Most fans are hoping Josh breaks up with Catie due to her bad behavior.

Many of the comments Josh is referring to urge the British web developer to break up with Catie due to things like her inability to stop kissing her friends, her need to control his finances, and her immaturity. "You seem so kind and genuine. You deserve more. I can only speak for myself, but I would run as fast as I could," one person wrote before another added, "I hope there is more good in your relationship that we aren't seeing. I don't think OCD causes the character flaws we are seeing in your girlfriend. I think you're just too nice to be treated the way you are."

A third chimed in, "Some people will put up with anything for a green card." Yikes.

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As for Catie, she has also been active on her Instagram page, as she watches the episodes in real time. She also reassured fans that her run club was not a "sex club" and that was how she met most of her friends. Plus, she recently shared a video of Josh's proposal, prompting many to believe they are, in fact, still together.

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However, comments on Catie's page are just as ruthless as those on Josh's, with 90 Day fans urging her to treat Josh better. "So curious if you find your problem with alcohol completely cringe? Maybe just don’t drink? Like ever again?" one follower asked. "You are a completely different person sober. I wish you the best, but you have to admit you have a problem first and then do something about it."