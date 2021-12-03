This May Seem Far-Fetched, but Dinosaurs Could Roam the Earth Again by 2050

"I predict that Google will possess at least five dinosaurs by the year 2050," chimed in another.

"Okay so this may sound stupid but it's something that genuinely keeps me up at night, like I've done research and the whole Jurassic Park thing is not impossible at ALL?? Like it's even believed that for 2050 it will be already possible to have dinosaurs clones??" wrote one more clearly concerned user.

Who knows, maybe a casual trip to the zoo in 2050 will include zebras, giraffes, and T-Rexes!