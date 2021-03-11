The Dinosaur Effect on TikTok Can Transform Your Yard Into 'Jurassic Park'

To be fair, there are other filters that can make the app fun for kids to use. But, depending on their age, you might want to monitor their scrolling. You can be on the adorable puppy side of TikTok one minute and end up on true crime TikTok with just a few swipes. The dinosaur filter will bewilder younger kids and older ones can have fun using it themselves.

You can also put parental locks on your kid's TikTok account, though. All you have to do is go to "settings and privacy." From there, press "digital wellbeing," and then you'll have the option to manage your kid's screen time on the app as well as initiate a restricted mode. You can also pair your kid's account to your own by pressing "family pairing" in the "settings and privacy" section.

Found this Jurassic filter on @tiktok_uk and absolutely love it! Great fun to have dinosaurs in my back garden 😆🦕🦖💚👏 pic.twitter.com/UnDnLoD3Is

Technically speaking, TikTok is designed for kids and adults ages 13 and over. Yes, we all know not everyone always abides by that. But even then, you might want to use your own best judgment to determine if your kid can handle any potential mature content that may come his or her way.

The dinosaur effect on TikTok is as innocent as they come, though.