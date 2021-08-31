Logo
Home > Realitytv > 90 Day Fiancé
Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’
Source: TLC

'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Think Corey and Evelin's Marriage Is a Sham — Here's Why

By

Aug. 30 2021, Published 10:22 p.m. ET

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’ relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. The couple made their relationship official after meeting in Ecuador in 2014, and seven years later, their love story continues on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite rumors of infidelity, breakups, and cultural barriers, the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way proves that Corey and Evelin are still going strong. Trailers for Season 3 suggest that Corey and Evelin may be planning their wedding, but word on the street is that they may have tied the knot a long time ago. So, are Corey and Evelin from 90 Day Fiancé already married?

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’
Source: Instagram / @coreyrathgeber_90
Article continues below advertisement

Are Corey and Evelin from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ married?

Over the years, Corey and Evelin’s relationship has had its ups and downs. However, a recent report suggests not everything is as it seems when it comes to this 90 Day couple. In Season 2, Corey pulled out all of the stops during his proposal to Evelin, which came after several short-lived “breaks.” But in an interview with Soap Dirt, one source maintained that their relationship is fabricated.

An anonymous source alleged that the two had gotten married in an intimate wedding with very few family and friends years ago and were only keeping up the facade for the sake of the show. In the article, Soap Dirt provides what appears to be a marriage license that seemingly proves that Corey and Evelin are already husband and wife.

Article continues below advertisement
Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’
Source: TLC

According to the source — who claimed that Corey and Evelin’s marriage is a sham — the couple previously separated and no longer have a romantic relationship. But wait, there’s more. The report also alleged that Evelin is currently on a 10-year immigration ban that would prevent her from receiving a spousal visa, which explains why Corey is living in Ecuador.

Article continues below advertisement

The source claimed that authorities detained her for overstaying her work visa upon arriving at the airport, where they searched her belongings and learned that she had been working illegally. If this information is true and Corey and Evelin actually are married, Evelin would also be unable to receive a K1 visa.

Rumors of Evelin and Corey’s marriage remain unconfirmed, but they did give an update on their wedding plans in the Season 3 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. So, are Evelin and Corey still together?

Article continues below advertisement
Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’
Source: Facebook

Here’s an update on where Corey and Evelin’s relationship stands today.

After years of debate, it appears that Corey and Evelin will be meeting one another at the altar soon. But not before Corey revealed that he cheated on Evelin in Season 3 premiere. The couple previously went on a break after Evelin decided that they were not ready for marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

It was during this time that Corey traveled to Peru, where he met and began “hanging out” with a woman named Jenny. Before long, the couple was back together and Corey was forced to come clean. Evelin, who also has a history of infidelity, seemed to take the news pretty well. Photos on social media also confirm the couple’s ongoing relationship, but as we’ve noticed, looks can be deceiving.

You can tune in to see Evelin and Corey’s love story unfold on new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Meet the Cast for '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 3

Corey From '90 Day Fiancé' Confirmed Whether He and Evelin Are Still Together

Corey From '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Is Dealing With the Death of His Father

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.