'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Think Corey and Evelin's Marriage Is a Sham — Here's Why

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’ relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. The couple made their relationship official after meeting in Ecuador in 2014, and seven years later, their love story continues on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way .

Despite rumors of infidelity, breakups, and cultural barriers, the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way proves that Corey and Evelin are still going strong. Trailers for Season 3 suggest that Corey and Evelin may be planning their wedding, but word on the street is that they may have tied the knot a long time ago. So, are Corey and Evelin from 90 Day Fiancé already married ?

Are Corey and Evelin from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ married?

Over the years, Corey and Evelin’s relationship has had its ups and downs. However, a recent report suggests not everything is as it seems when it comes to this 90 Day couple. In Season 2, Corey pulled out all of the stops during his proposal to Evelin, which came after several short-lived “breaks.” But in an interview with Soap Dirt, one source maintained that their relationship is fabricated.

An anonymous source alleged that the two had gotten married in an intimate wedding with very few family and friends years ago and were only keeping up the facade for the sake of the show. In the article, Soap Dirt provides what appears to be a marriage license that seemingly proves that Corey and Evelin are already husband and wife.

Source: TLC

According to the source — who claimed that Corey and Evelin’s marriage is a sham — the couple previously separated and no longer have a romantic relationship. But wait, there’s more. The report also alleged that Evelin is currently on a 10-year immigration ban that would prevent her from receiving a spousal visa, which explains why Corey is living in Ecuador.

The source claimed that authorities detained her for overstaying her work visa upon arriving at the airport, where they searched her belongings and learned that she had been working illegally. If this information is true and Corey and Evelin actually are married, Evelin would also be unable to receive a K1 visa.

Rumors of Evelin and Corey’s marriage remain unconfirmed, but they did give an update on their wedding plans in the Season 3 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. So, are Evelin and Corey still together?