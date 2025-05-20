Gypsy-Rose Said It's "Hard" to Maintain Relationship with Ken Urker While Living Apart Gypsy-Rose said she feels "more distant than ever" from Ken Urker. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 20 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @gypsyrose.ig

In October 2018, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard got engaged to Ken Urker, a man whom she met through a pen pal program. Although they briefly called off their engagement, the lovers reunited sometime in August 2019. However, their relationship eventually came to an end.

Gypsy-Rose later married Ryan Anderson in July 2022, but they finalized their divorce in early December 2024. During the legal proceedings, Gypsy-Rose and Ken reconnected, but are they still together? Here's what you need to know!

So, are Gypsy-Rose and Ken still together?

As of May 2025, it appears that Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker are still together and very much in love. However, according to the Season 2 finale of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, their relationship is seemingly on the rocks.

In a vulnerable moment, Gypsy-Rose admits she fears her and Ken's romance is starting to crack, especially as they deal with the complicated legal process of establishing paternity for their daughter, Aurora, and removing her ex-husband Ryan's name from the little one's birth certificate.

"Everything is day by day right now, so we're just winging it," she says, reflecting on the challenges she and Ken face while returning to her home. Due to the terms of her parole, the couple isn't allowed to live together, even though they're raising a child. "It's hard to kind of keep up a relationship whenever you're living in two separate places, and you've got schedules that interfere," she adds.

Gypsy-Rose also opens up about feeling emotionally disconnected, saying she's been clear about her "needs" in the relationship. "I want cuddles. I want snuggles. I want words of affirmation," she explains. "For Ken, it's like he doesn't think about anything like that. I don't get it. You might feel love. Yeah, you love me, OK. You say you love me, but you don't show it."

While she also confesses that she feels "more distant than ever," Ken believes things are going well. But it's not until the pair finally gets down to the "nitty gritty" that they have to confront some hard truths.

"Like, is it gone for you? Is that, like, the spark, the flame, the energy, you know what I'm saying?" she continues. "So I think a lot of things have drained us. We need to have more communication. And I think that we both just need to open up more about the realistic expectations of each other."

Ken plans to propose to Gypsy-Rose on the day she's off parole.

Despite the challenges they've faced, the season finale ends on a hopeful note as Ken is seen ring shopping and sharing his plans to propose to Gypsy-Rose. He reveals that he wants to pop the question on a significant milestone — the day she's officially released from parole, which he calls her "first day of true freedom."