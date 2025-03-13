What Does Ken Urker Do for a Living? Inside the Career of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Boyfriend Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker have been in a roller coaster relationship for years, as the two initially met when she was still in prison By Danielle Jennings Published March 13 2025, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kenurker

Since her release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been thrust into the spotlight. Not only is her every move documented on her Lifetime reality series, but she is also a constant source of gossip surrounding her relationship with her boyfriend Ken Urker.

Gypsy and Ken have been in a roller coaster relationship for years, as the two initially met when she was still in prison. Since that time, there have been breakups, marriages, abruptly ended engagements, and recently, a new baby in the mix.

What does Ken Urker do for a living?

After Gypsy and Ken rekindled their relationship following the end of her quick marriage to Ryan Scott Anderson, fans began to zero in on the details of Ken’s life, including whether or not he has a job.

While details surrounding his current career path are a bit vague, there was a TikTok video from August 2024 where Ken is heard saying that he finally found work as a bartender.

How did Gypsy and Ken meet?

Following the release of the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, about the long-term abuse Gypsy suffered at the hands of her mother, Gypsy told E! News in 2019 that Ken wrote to her after it aired. “We became fast friends,” she said at the time. “It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa.”

The couple’s relationship quickly progressed.

According to E! News, Ken proposed to Gypsy in 2018 during a prison visit. “This was something we had discussed for a while, so it wasn't out of the blue,” she told the outlet. “We bounced around the idea, we have a pretty solid thing going and we're pretty sure this is what we want. So, on the October visit, he held my hands close and told me how much I meant to him and he's like, 'I would really, really be honored if I could have your hand in marriage,' and I said yes,” Gypsy added.

Things between Gypsy and Ken got rocky.

In August 2019, the two called off their before quickly reuniting, but the rekindled relationship didn’t last, according to PEOPLE. Gypsy went on to marry Ryan in June 2022. Describing her breakup with Ken, she said in her series Life After Lockup, “He left me and it broke my heart.” She also revealed on the show that she was still in contact with Ken mere weeks before she was set to walk down the aisle with Ryan.

The two reconciled and took things to a new level.