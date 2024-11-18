Home > Human Interest > Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Going Private on Social Media Is for the "Well Being" of Her Family "I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life." By Chrissy Bobic Updated Nov. 18 2024, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

When Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared a content update about social media on TikTok to announce that she had decided to go private, some users were skeptical. After all, she had changed her stance on social media before. But, whatever the case may be, Gypsy shared a lengthy post in which she wrote that her decision comes from a place of looking out for the "well being" of herself and her family.

Leading up to this update, Gypsy had posted about being cyber bullied, and it's no secret that there are even parody accounts that rely on Gypsy's live streams to share their own content about her. Now that Gypsy is going to be a mother, it seems she has decided to take a step back from sharing as much with her followers as she had before.

Gypsy has been in the public eye for years. She was a victim of abuse through Munchhausen syndrome by proxy by her mother Dee Dee Blanchard and convicted of second-degree murder in 2016 when her boyfriend at the time murdered Dee Dee. Gypsy served about seven years of her 10 year sentence.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard gave fans a social media content update about privacy.

On Nov. 16, Gypsy posted her content update on TikTok. In it, she explained that she feels she is "at a crossroads," and that she feels compelled to live more of a private life than ever before. As someone who had been in the public eye even before her 2016 murder conviction, and certainly after, her update drew criticisms from other users on TikTok.

"I will no longer be posting personal content on this public platform," Gypsy wrote. "Since I was released, I have shared with supporters my hardships and achievements through the lens of social media. However, I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life sharing with only family and close friends these special moments. I greatly appreciate all the support and anyone who has ever stood by my side. I will keep posting updates on my new memoir 'My Time To Stand' as well as our seasons with LifetimeTV."

Gypsy added that "this decision was made with consideration" to her well being and mental health and that of her family. She also added the name to her new private accounts, but shared that she plans to only accept requests from close friends and family.

Gypsy Rose still has private social media accounts.

Although Gypsy posted about going private on social media, the fact that she also shared the details of her new private account name made some people pause. To them, if Gypsy really did want to be more private, she wouldn't have shared that part at all.