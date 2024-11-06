Home > Human Interest Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shared Her Paternity Test Results on Election Day — Did We Vote on This? "We don't actually care." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 5 2024, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gyspyrose.ig

There is certainly a lot happening on Election Day 2024. Obviously the day begins or ends with lining up to vote for the vibes of the next four years, which includes procuring an "I Voted" sticker for content. When that is said and done, most of us will begin the fine art of chronic doom scrolling in an effort to will the results into being. Once the returns actually start rolling in, we can panic as needed. Who says democracy can't be fun!

Absolutely no one could have predicted that the first result to land on our feeds has nothing whatsoever to do with politics. It actually involves parenting. That's right, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed the results of her paternity test. Granted no one has asked for such a public display of genealogy, and yet the announcement suggests the world has been begging for answers. Well, let's get into it.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed the results of her paternity test.

We've got another reason to remember remember the fifth of November and it's because we know who sired Gypsy Rose's baby. In a caption below an image of the results, Gypsy Rose wrote, "There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest."

Ken is the father and he is "going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world," she wrote. Most people in the comments said Gypsy Rose didn't owe anybody anything, and they are right. It seems as if only three people are truly in the need-to-know camp when it comes to this information.