Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces an Eagerly Anticipated New Memoir Titled 'My Time to Stand' It's a "revelatory, harrowing, and ultimately hopeful memoir" in which "Gypsy shares the painful realities she grew up with and the details of her life that only she knows." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 17 2024, 4:13 p.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's story is one of the most heartbreaking, intriguing, and disturbing ones to come out of the past two decades. Gypsy suffered physical, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, throughout her childhood. Brainwashed into believing she was physically disabled to the degree that she couldn't care for herself, Gypsy's childhood was stolen as her mom suffered from Munchausen by Proxy.

In 2015, Gypsy arranged for her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to murder her mother, Dee Dee. This shocking act freed Gypsy from a lifetime of abuse and started the next difficult chapter of her life. In 2018, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was eventually sentenced to a minimum of 10 years. But in 2023, she was released on parole after nearly eight years in prison.

Now, she's out and building a life on the ashes of the struggles that came before her. And she's telling her story in an anticipated new memoir, My Time to Stand. Here's what we know about the upcoming memoir.

Gypsy Rose announced the upcoming release of her memoir, 'My Time to Stand.'

Recently, Gypsy Rose announced that she would be releasing a memoir long-sought by fans of her story. My Time to Stand tells the story of Gypsy Rose as she went from child abuse survivor to murder co-conspirator to paroled adult learning to live free for the first time.

The book promises to tell the story "as only [Gypsy] can." The book's description calls it a, "revelatory, harrowing, and ultimately hopeful memoir" in which "Gypsy shares the painful realities she grew up with and the details of her life that only she knows."

Topics include abuse that started with her father, Gypsy's fear that continued surgery would actually disable her, coping with guilt and accepting responsibility for Dee Dee's death, memories of her last days in prison, what she learned when she read her medical records for the first time, and what it felt like to face her family once she was living as her authentic self.

Gypsy's road to a new life has been a little rocky.

Although she's finally free, things haven't exactly been straightforward. Gypsy Rose had a bit of a learning curve as she adjusted to her first adult life free of prison and free of her mother. While she was in prison, Gypsy Rose married Ryan Anderson.

She and Ryan have since split, and she is now dating Ken Unker. Gypsy Rose recently shared news that shocked fans, announcing that she and Ken are expecting a baby together. Their baby girl should arrive in January of 2025.

Fans have been divided on whether or not she should continue to share her life publicly as she makes the difficult transition to life as a free person. Although she seems to be heading in a positive direction, Gypsy Rose has occasionally struggled with the frustration that fame brings.

