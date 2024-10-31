Home > Human Interest Just Like in an Episode of 'Maury,' Gypsy Rose Blanchard Finally Took a Paternity Test "So Ken, congratulations, you’re still a home wrecker in my opinion." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 30 2024, 10:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig

A lot has been going on for convicted killer Gypsy Rose Blanchard since announcing her pregnancy in July 2024. A week after she shared the news in a YouTube video, Blanchard revealed she is also going to give birth to a book. Her memoir, "My Time to Stand," will be released on Dec. 10, 2024, and she will be narrating the audiobook. A month later, Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker were knee-deep in pastel balloons at their baby's gender reveal party. By the way, it's a girl!

When she's not providing baby updates, Blanchard is doing outfit of the day posts and getting some light cosmetic procedures done. Back in April 2024, she got a nose job and followed that up with new teeth in October. Unfortunately, life can't be all about new baby clothes and new mouths. The soon-to-be-mother was legally obligated to take a paternity test in order to confirm who her baby's father is. This is one of those times we really miss Maury Povich. Read on for details.

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's baby's father?

According to the Louisiana Paternity Establishment Program, "if the mother and father are not married when their child is born, the biological father does not have any legal rights to his child and his name will not appear on his child’s birth certificate unless paternity is established." Because Blanchard and her estranged husband Ryan Anderson are still married, his name would be on her baby's birth certificate.

A source close to Blanchard and Urker told People Magazine that after doing a Noninvasive Prenatal Paternity test (NIPP), the couple was able to confirm that Urker is the father. This is something that could have waited until after the baby was born. Not doing that was quite unusual, said Anderson's attorney, Randy J. Fuerst. He has never seen anyone do a pre-birth paternity test in his 40 years of practicing law. Normally people just update the birth certificate.

Anderson himself was equally as baffled by all of this and said as much in a TikTok. "I heard about the DNA test that Gypsy’s doing this week," he said. "I think that’s so strange to me because I have never once questioned who the baby daddy was." Again, this was something Blanchard had to do because she and Anderson are still married. What he really wanted was a heads-up about the paternity test, which involves getting a blood sample from Blanchard and swabbing Urker's cheek.