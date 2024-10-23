Home > Human Interest > Gypsy Rose Blanchard "Meet Our Beautiful Daughter" — Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares First 4D Ultrasound of Baby Gypsy Rose and Ken are keeping their daughter's name a secret. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 23 2024, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig

When Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker announced that they are expecting a baby together, it drew excitement and criticisms from Gypsy's fans and critics, respectively. The pregnancy came so soon after Gypsy ended things with her husband that the timeline even elicited questions. But now, after Gypsy Rose shared a 4D sonogram of her baby, it's clear that the baby is a mixture of both Gypsy and Ken.

Article continues below advertisement

On Oct. 22, Gypsy shared images on Instagram from an ultrasound appointment. At that time, Gypsy was almost 27 weeks pregnant. Gypsy and Ken expect to meet their baby girl IRL in January 2025, and until then, they are getting the most out of preparing to be parents for the first time together.

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose shared a 4D sonogram of her baby girl.

In Gypsy's Instagram post, she first shared a realistic side-by-side shot of a 4D image of her baby still in her womb with an 8K rendering of what the baby will look like when she is born. The other pictures show each of the photos alone. It has become the norm for expecting parents to get detailed 4D images at ultrasound appointments. But the 8K image shows the most realistic appearance of Gypsy's baby.

"Meet our beautiful daughter in this stunning 4D/8K image from our recent ultrasound," Gypsy wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. One user commented under the post that "She is going to have Ken wrapped" around her finger and that the baby will have "Mommy’s heart." From the 8K image alone, it looks like Gypsy's daughter will resemble both Gypsy and Ken.

Article continues below advertisement