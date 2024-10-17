Home > Human Interest > Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares What She Thinks of 'The Act' and Joey King's Portrayal "No one can know your life but you to the fullest extent." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 17 2024, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gypsyrosemedia

When The Act came out and detailed the life, abuse, and crimes of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, many wondered what she thought of it. While she has shared some of her reactions over the years, when she appeared on The Viall Files podcast on Oct. 16, Gypsy revealed that the limited series is still "triggering" for her to watch. And, she added, she shared some DMs with actor Joey King, who played Gypsy.

The series goes into detail about the real life story of how Gypsy grew up and how her mother's control and Munchausen-by-proxy affected Gypsy. It also shows how her mom Dee Dee Blanchard was murdered by Gypsy's then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn. In 2016, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 2023, she was released.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says 'The Act' is "triggering" for her to watch.

The Act came out while Gypsy was still incarcerated, and she was able to watch the show at that time. However, according to her, she could only watch about 30 minutes before she turned it off. For her, it quite literally hits too close to home, since it's her life story and it also details the difficulties that came before and after she was arrested for and convicted of second-degree murder.

"I only watched a little bit because I lived it and it's still too triggering," Gypsy said on The Viall Files. "I just kind of leave it." She added that, in February 2024, she reached out to Joey and send her a DM to thank her and commend her for her portrayal.

