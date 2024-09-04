Home > Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says 23-Year-Old Mia Blanchard "Is Like an Older Sister" Gypsy Rose Blanchard is notorious for plotting to kill her mother, but Gypsy’s siblings have been supportive of her. By Jamie Lerner Published Sept. 4 2024, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mia.blanchard

Ever since she was arrested in 2015, the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard caught the world’s attention with a fervor. She was found guilty of second-degree murder in the plot to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. What many don’t know, however, is about Gypsy’s relationship with her brother and sister.

Article continues below advertisement

The circumstances of her mother’s murder were murky after it was uncovered that Gypsy was abused physically in addition to her mother's experience with Munchhausen by proxy. While Gypsy has two siblings, neither of them faced the same sort of abusive upbringing as Gypsy. So who are her brother and sister, and is she close to them?

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is very close to her younger sister, Mia Blanchard.

Mia Blanchard was born in 2001, making her 10 years younger than Gypsy. However, because Gypsy’s childhood and adolescence were robbed by Dee Dee’s abuse and she spent her young adulthood in prison, Gypsy said that sometimes Mia is like an older sister. "Sometimes I feel like she's the older sister even though I'm the older sister," Gypsy said in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. "She's had far more life experience than me."

Mia also participated in the Lifetime documentary, which premiered on Jan. 5, 2024, shortly after Gypsy’s Dec. 2023 release from prison. “I always thought that 10 years was too long,” she said. “She deserved to be in jail but she also deserved to get help … I feel sorry Gypsy didn’t get the life that I got to live.

Article continues below advertisement

"I got to grow up with a loving father and a loving mother, I got to grow up going to school with my friends, hanging out with my friends, learning to do all these things and she never had that. That was taken away from her by her mother.”

Article continues below advertisement

The reason Mia’s life was so different growing up is because she and Gypsy don’t share a mother. Mia and Gypsy’s father, Rod Blanchard, was just 17 years old when 24-year-old Dee Dee got pregnant with Gypsy. Although they married (when he was still 17), he says he realized on his 18th birthday that he had jumped the gun. Even still, he tried to stay present in Gypsy’s life and sent $1,200 child support checks every month.

Article continues below advertisement

Later on, Rod married his current wife, Kristy Blanchard, with whom he had two kids: Dylan and Mia. Mia has continued to advocate for and support Gypsy alongside her father. When Gypsy was finally released from prison, Mia celebrated in a sweet Instagram post with the caption, “The sweetest hello, welcome home sister.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her brother, Dylan, do not seem as close as she is to Mia.

Despite being closer in age, Gypsy and Dylan haven’t shared anything publicly about their relationship. The eccentricities of Gypsy’s life have thrust her and her family into the spotlight, whether they sought fame or not. While Gypsy and some of her family members may be enjoying the attention, which has brought gifts, money, and other positives, Dylan has chosen to keep his life as private as possible.

Article continues below advertisement