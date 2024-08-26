Home > Human Interest Groundbreaking Moment: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Tries Her First-Ever Pumpkin Spice Latte! Gypsy Rose Blanchard tries — and loves — her first Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte! By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 26 2024, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @gypsyblanchard.tiktok

We're witnessing history, folks! Since Gypsy-Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, she's been catching up on all the things she missed out on.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, the soon-to-be mom decided to kick off fall early with a classic treat: Starbucks's Pumpkin Spice Latte. But what was her take on the iconic drink?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard tries her first Pumpkin Spice Latte!

In a TikTok video posted on Aug. 25, Gypsy Rose took her 10.2 million followers along for her very first Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) experience. "Good morning y'all!" she said, filming from the passenger seat while her boyfriend, Ken Urker, drove. "So today, I am going to get my first Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks."

At the Starbucks drive-thru, Ken ordered one hot PSL for himself and an iced one for his famous girlfriend. Following a quick sip of her PSL, the Munchhausen-by-proxy survivor exclaimed, "Oh, that's good!"

@gypsyblanchard.tiktok Tasting My first Starbucks Pumpkin Spice latte 🎃☕️ *DISCLAIMER* Women who are pregnant are allowed to consume a maximum of 200 mg of caffeine per day. Caffeine is considered safe in moderation. #gypsyroseblanchard #kenurker ♬ original sound - Gypsy Rose Blanchard

She then took a taste of Ken's hot PSL and with a laugh, remarked, "I like the iced one better." As expected, her honest reaction also sparked a chuckle from Ken. "Now maybe if it was a cold day, the warm would be better, but it is southern Louisiana, so I do like the iced better," she explained.

After some light-hearted banter, Gypsy Rose concluded the video, saying, "All right y'all, thank you for joining us on our Starbucks experience. Bye!"

In the caption, Gypsy Rose made sure to include a disclaimer about caffeine consumption during pregnancy to head off any potential criticism. "Women who are pregnant are allowed to consume a maximum of 200 mg of caffeine per day," she noted. "Caffeine is considered safe in moderation."