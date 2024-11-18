Home > Human Interest > Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker Host Their Daughter's Baby Shower Amid Breakup Rumors The couple has also announced their baby girl's name. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 18 2024, 6:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kenurker

Since Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison after serving an eight-year sentence for conspiring with her ex-boyfriend to have her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard murdered, she has, understandably, tried to turn a new leaf. In April, she filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she married in prison. Several weeks later, Gypsy was in the arms of her ex-fiance, Ken Urker, and they have since announced they're becoming parents to a baby girl in January 2025.

Of course, the controversial felon-turned-reality star hasn't begun her new life without controversy. Those following Gypsy's story have expressed mixed feelings about who she chose to start a family with. Among the critiques, the couple have continued celebrating their milestones out loud. In November 2024, Gypsy and her loved ones helped welcome her bundle of joy with a baby shower and announced her and Ken's baby's name.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard posts photos of her baby shower amid rumors she and Ken Urker broke up.

Gypsy and Ken held their baby shower for their daughter on Saturday, Nov. 16. The couple held the event in Lafayette, La., surrounded by Gypsy's family and friends, including her stepmother, Christy, and her sister, Mia. "I felt supported and happy," she told People at her baby shower.

Gypsy and Ken's event came amid rumors that Ken ended their relationship. According to TikTok user @flawlessnina, defending Gypsy online became too much for Ken to handle. She also said Gypsy had recently decided to keep her social media accounts private and had recently removed her and Ken's photos from her Instagram.

The creator called the reported breakup "karma" for the way she treated her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. However, as another user @julielouise stated, the rumor turned out not to be true, as Ken and his family attended the baby shower with Gypsy.

Gypsy Rose's baby's name has also sparked controversy.

In addition to Ken and Gypsy being subject to breakup rumors, the couple also had many comments about Gypsy's choice in their daughter's name. At her baby shower, she confirmed to People that she and Ken decided to name the baby Aurora Raina Urker.

"Ken and I were so excited to have a beautiful celebration that our daughter Aurora Raina Urker can look back on and see how our community welcomed and embraced her with love," she said. "She will be supported and given all the happiness a child should experience.”

Before Gypsy officially announced her baby's name, there were rumblings about the name choice on TikTok. One user, @rileyluenews posted Gypsy's baby shower flyer and questioned if the name was a good idea. Riley shared that Aurora was the name Gypsy had considered naming her and her ex-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn's child. Nick is the boyfriend Gypsy conspired with to kill her mother in 2015. Riley also noted that Gypsy and Dee Dee lived in Aurora, Missouri and that her stepmother has a cat with the same name.