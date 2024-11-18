Home > Human Interest Did Gypsy Rose and Ken Urker Call It Quits? One Influencer Claims to Have Receipts "For all the people that are saying I'm wrong and Gypsy is still with Ken, just save this video and come back and apologize." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 18 2024, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Convicted killer Gypsy Rose Blanchard went a little too hard on the delete button when she removed a ton of content from her Instagram and TikTok. In November 2024, Blanchard posted a text video to TikTok explaining that she no longer wished to share her personal life on social media. Since being released from prison in December 2023, Blanchard has grown an impressive following on both platforms and has invited fans to join her on her reintegration journey.

Blanchard has gotten a divorce, written a book, participated in two television series, and reconnected with an old flame that resulted in a pregnancy. Many believe it's the upcoming birth of their daughter that caused Blanchard to shut parts of her accounts down. Others, like @flawlessnina on TikTok, claim that Gypsy Rose and her boyfriend Ken Urker have broken up. Could the rumors be true? Let's get into it.

Did Gypsy Rose and Ken break up? Surely love conquers all.

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 17, 2024, Nina excitedly announced that Blanchard and Urker broke up. Nina is a beauty influencer with a passion for true crime, who regularly holds Blanchard's feet to the fire. If anyone knows what could be going on with those two wacky kids, it's Nina. According to her unnamed sources, Urker is tired of defending Blanchard and is constantly embarrassed by her antics.

Nina thinks this is why Blanchard chose to go dark on social media when it came to her private life. She referenced Blanchard and Urker's appearance on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files, claiming it was obvious Urker had no interest in being with her. Word on the Nina street is Blanchard was crying and begging Urker to stay with her.

In a subsequent TikTok, Nina dropped her proven track record when it came to gossip about Blanchard. Evidently, Nina was one of the first to break the news that Blanchard and her estranged husband Ryan Anderson, were going through it. Soon after Nina spilled that tea, Blanchard announced on Facebook that she and Anderson were separated. She also released a similar TikTok ahead of Blanchard's pregnancy reveal, wherein Nina let it slip that the former convict was expecting.

Thankfully, Nina had a few more tidbits for her fans and tossed them out in a TikTok she posted on Nov. 18. "For all the people that are saying I'm wrong and Gypsy is still with Ken, just save this video and come back and apologize," said a self-satisfied Nina. Once again, a source told Nina that things were not going well in the Blanchard house as Urker had barely been at her home.

Apparently, he usually spends most of his time at Blanchard's house, but in the last week and a half from when the video was posted, he'd been there twice. Each time, Urker stopped by very briefly and did not spend the night as he normally does. Nina references an Oscar video, which was a TikTok Blanchard did a couple of weeks prior. It was one of the videos she has since removed, but thankfully the internet is forever.