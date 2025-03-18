Gypsy Rose Blanchard Allegedly Tried To Have Content Creators Dox Ken Urker’s Ex Gypsy Rose is being accused of sending multiple creators Ken Urker's ex's social media profile and private photos. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 18 2025, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig

If you've been following Gypsy Rose Blanchard's story, you'll know her life has done a complete 180 since she was released from prison in January 2024, nine years after she arranged to have her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, killed in 2015. Though she remains on parole for said murder, Gypsy now has a Lifetime docuseries and, more importantly, a new outlook on her life. And much of her new outlook is with her ex-fiance and current baby daddy, Ken Urker.

Article continues below advertisement

Ken, aka Mr. Steal Your Girl, was Gypsy's boyfriend when she was in prison. The pair were engaged in 2018, but he ended the relationship due to the added pressures of being tied to someone with his then-fiancee's background. However, when Gypsy was released from prison, they got back together after she and her husband, Ryan Anderson, separated during her first three months out of prison.

Now that they've welcomed a baby girl, Gypsy and Ken don't plan to let anyone else get in their way. But while we know who Gyp Gyp was with while she and him were apart, little is known about Ken's ex-girlfriend. Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Ken Urker's ex-girlfriend?

The identity of Ken Urker's girlfriend isn't publicly known. However, Gypsy has been accused of leaking her identity to make their situation not look as bad.

Article continues below advertisement

In September 2024, TikTok account holder Tiffany Tea of the true crime social media account, Conspira Tea, revealed screenshots of DMs of Gypsy, sending her information on Ken's ex. She said in the texts that Ken dated the anonymous woman in 2019 after he ended their engagement. Conspira Tea stated the DM came amid rumors that Ken was bisexual.

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy gave the account the girl's name, which Gypsy wrote she sent because she was tired of seeing rumors that he was gay. Soon after Conspira Tea's claims surfaced, another creator, @Ashtootrippy, stated she sent her information on Ken's ex, including a screenshot of the girl's profile and photos of her with Ken. The content creator said Gypsy voluntarily "hopped in my DMs" and reached out to other content creators to deflect from their relationship.

"She hops in creators' DMs and she tries to tell them to spread lies or to spread things so they can get all of the other stuff off of her," the influencer theorized. "I guarantee you this was her plan was to basically get everything off of Ken by saying 'oh he had a girlfriend' and then everything is kind of not looking at at them, they're looking at the girlfriend."

Article continues below advertisement