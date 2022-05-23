Are Jenna and Aden From 'Unexpected' Still Together or Have They Moved on?

Love is no longer in the air for Aden and Jenna from Unexpected — they’ve been broken up since December 2021. According to a post on Jenna's Instagram via TV Show Ace, her breakup with Aden was totally amicable at the time.

She revealed that she moved into her own place with their son. She also mentioned that although she and Aden were seeing each other daily, she was still excited about what was to come in the future.