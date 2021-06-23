Juliette and Sam Face Some Problems on 'Siesta Key' — Do They Make It?By Sara Belcher
Jun. 23 2021, Published 6:07 p.m. ET
Now that the slow-burn, on-again, off-again relationship between Alex Kompothecras and Juliette Porter is officially over, fans of Siesta Key can see her relationship with new cast member Sam Logan begin to unfold in Season 4. The pair have been together for some time now, but things are looking like they're about to get messy for the couple this season. Are Sam and Juliette still together, or do they each leave the beach broken-hearted?
Juliette and Sam are having some relationship problems on this season of 'Siesta Key.'
While the two have been an item since February 2021, Sam and Juliette have hit a small rough patch this season – specifically involving fellow cast member Jordana. Sam and Juliette may be very much together, but Juliette claims Jordana is flirting with her boyfriend, and she wants Sam to shut it down.
In a clip shared by Hollywood Life, Sam has to ask Jordana to stop flirting with her, though it's not an easy conversation.
“Jordana has always been a flirty person, but lately, she really crossed the line with Sam,” Juliette says in the clip. “So I told Sam he needed to tell her to start respecting us.”
But when Sam confronts Jordana, she claims she was being nothing but friendly with Sam — a claim even he denies.
“It is just a bit much at this point,” Sam said. “I really don’t want this to come between our friendship and that’s the direction it’s going right now. So if you could just cool it down a little.”
Jordana was not happy about the conversation, meaning the drama probably isn't over just yet (though let's be honest, when is it ever?).
Are Juliette and Sam still together?
In August 2020, there were rumors that the pair had split up, supposedly supported by them unfollowing each other on Instagram. But despite these rumors, Juliette recently reassured Life & Style that she and Sam are still very much together.
“I guess he is my Prince charming ... but it’s not all perfect,” she said. “Of course, we have some issues with other girls that are in the group and friends coming in between our relationship … We’ll see some bumps in the road with Sam and [me] too, for sure.”
We're assuming the "issues" she teased involve Jordana, and we'll see them hash it out on the June 23 episode of Siesta Key.
“Luckily … he’s a good boyfriend, so he’s not hiding anything that the camera catches, and he’s not secretive,” she continued. “Those are things that I told him from the beginning. I’m like, ‘Just don’t lie about anything and you’ll be good. Because they’re going to find out, don’t try to hide anything from the cameras. They catch it all.’”
The pair are still happily sharing romantic snaps together on Instagram, so it's safe to say they're still going strong.
You can see Juliette and Sam's relationship (and all of the drama that comes with it) on Season 4 of Siesta Key when it airs on MTV, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST.