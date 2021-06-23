Juliette and Sam Face Some Problems on 'Siesta Key' — Do They Make It?

Now that the slow-burn, on-again, off-again relationship between Alex Kompothecras and Juliette Porter is officially over, fans of Siesta Key can see her relationship with new cast member Sam Logan begin to unfold in Season 4. The pair have been together for some time now, but things are looking like they're about to get messy for the couple this season. Are Sam and Juliette still together, or do they each leave the beach broken-hearted?

Juliette and Sam are having some relationship problems on this season of 'Siesta Key.'

While the two have been an item since February 2021, Sam and Juliette have hit a small rough patch this season – specifically involving fellow cast member Jordana. Sam and Juliette may be very much together, but Juliette claims Jordana is flirting with her boyfriend, and she wants Sam to shut it down. In a clip shared by Hollywood Life, Sam has to ask Jordana to stop flirting with her, though it's not an easy conversation.

Source: Instagram

“Jordana has always been a flirty person, but lately, she really crossed the line with Sam,” Juliette says in the clip. “So I told Sam he needed to tell her to start respecting us.” But when Sam confronts Jordana, she claims she was being nothing but friendly with Sam — a claim even he denies.

“It is just a bit much at this point,” Sam said. “I really don’t want this to come between our friendship and that’s the direction it’s going right now. So if you could just cool it down a little.” Jordana was not happy about the conversation, meaning the drama probably isn't over just yet (though let's be honest, when is it ever?).

