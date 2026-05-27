Are KJ Dillard and Dara Levitan Still Together After ‘Summer House’? “I love her tremendously. She’s the best. I wish she was here right now.” By Alisan Duran Published May 27 2026, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kellyjustindillard

KJ Dillard and Dara Levitan quickly became one of the standout couples during Season 10 of Summer House. After forming a connection in the house, the pair eventually made their relationship official later in the season.

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Since filming wrapped, fans have continued wondering whether the romance survived outside of the Hamptons. Fortunately for viewers rooting for the couple, both KJ and Dara have continued sharing updates about their relationship in recent months.

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Are KJ and Dara still together after ‘Summer House’?

KJ and Dara confirmed earlier this year that they are still very much together. In March, KJ spoke with Us Weekly and referred to Dara as his “girlfriend” while discussing their relationship after filming ended. “We’re boyfriend and girlfriend,” KJ said with a laugh. “I love her tremendously. She’s the best. I wish she was here right now.”

The reality star also explained that while they come from very different backgrounds, their emotional connection helped strengthen the relationship. KJ described Dara as “mature,” “strong,” and someone who helps keep him grounded.

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Dara has also spoken openly about what initially attracted her to KJ after meeting him during Summer House Season 10. During an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, she explained that KJ stood out because of his softer and calmer personality. “There was something different about him for me,” Dara said. “He was a little bit more soft-spoken; he led forward with this very kind, warm energy.”

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She later expanded on those feelings during an appearance on the We Met at Acme podcast. According to Dara, KJ made her feel “safe” and brought a different type of emotional maturity than relationships she experienced in the past.

Dara and KJ also opened up about how emotional the Summer House Season 10 reunion became for them. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May, Dara revealed that the pair left for Mexico shortly after filming the reunion because they both needed time to decompress. “That night, the both of us, we were crying and talking for hours and hours just going over everything,” Dara explained. KJ agreed, adding, “We needed that.”

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KJ and Dara continue sharing sweet moments on social media.

The couple have also continued posting supportive messages and romantic photos online. In April, Dara shared a Polaroid-style photo, as seen in a screenshot by BravoTV, showing KJ smiling behind her while wrapping an arm around her shoulder. “I keep this photo on my fridge,” she wrote in the caption alongside a white heart emoji. KJ later commented “Angel” underneath the post before resharing the image on his Instagram Story.

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Days later, KJ shared a handwritten poem titled Like No Other on Instagram. He referred to Dara as “the one” in the poem and closed it with the line, “We found each other, love like no other.” Dara later responded in the comments, writing, “You’re a dream come true.”