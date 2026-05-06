Who Is KJ Dillard’s Dad? ‘Summer House’ Star Opens Up About Family "I remember one day this man pulling up to my house with all these gifts and this big Hummer H1." By Alisan Duran Published May 6 2026, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

KJ Dillard is giving Summer House fans a closer look at his personal life during Season 10 of the Bravo reality series. The newcomer recently opened up about his family background and difficult relationship with his father while speaking with castmates on the show.

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During the season premiere, KJ revealed that his parents separated when he was young before he moved to Kansas City with his mother. In a later preview clip, he shared additional details about his father, who previously played Major League Baseball.

Source: Sean Zanni/Bravo

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Who is KJ Dillard’s dad?

Although KJ never directly named his father on Summer House, fans quickly connected the details he shared to former MLB player Al Martin. KJ explained on the show that his father played left field for the Pittsburgh Pirates during his professional baseball career.

According to KJ, his parents never married and eventually separated when he was young. “My mom wasn’t going to deal with that s--t,” he shared on the Bravo show while discussing their relationship dynamic.

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Source: Bravo KJ's mom Shelly.

KJ also shared emotional memories about growing up without much contact from his father. In a confessional interview, he recalled believing he “didn’t have a dad” as a child before unexpectedly meeting him one day when he arrived at the family home.

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“I remember one day this man pulling up to my house with all these gifts and this big Hummer H1,” KJ explained. “My mom’s like, ‘This is your dad.’”

Al Martin had a lengthy baseball career before retiring from the sport.

Al began his professional baseball career after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves out of high school in 1985. After several years in the minor leagues, he later signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1992 following free agency.

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The former outfielder spent most of the 1990s playing with the Pirates before later joining the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, and Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He eventually continued his baseball career overseas with the Korean professional team LG Twins before retiring from the sport in 2004.

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Despite his successful baseball career, KJ admitted that he and his father no longer have a relationship. On Summer House, he revealed that the pair have not spoken in “five to six years.” “I’ve texted him, and he just won’t even respond,” KJ shared. “It’s low-key f----d up.”

Source: Instagram KJ with his girlfriend, Dara Levitan.

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While KJ’s relationship with his father remains strained, he spoke positively about his mother during the episode. He revealed that she works as a nurse and largely raised him on her own following the separation.