The Cause of Death for Randy Jones Remains a Mystery "The Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left-hander [...] Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise." By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 19 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @padres

Creating a legacy in sports is harder than it sounds. Many athletes spend their entire lives trying to leave a mark without being impactful, prompting them to end up forgotten by both fans and history books. That wasn't the case for Randy Jones, the timeless San Diego Padres pitcher who died on Nov. 18, 2025.

What was Randy's cause of death? Here's what we know about what happened to the legendary MLB player. The Padres, and all of their loyal fans, will always remember the man who dedicated his life to the California team.

What was Randy Jones's cause of death?

An official cause of death for Randy wasn't revealed to the public. Journalistic accounts of the player's death (via For The Win), alongside the MLB's official statement, fail to mention what ended the pitcher's life. The fans don't know what happened to one of their favorite players of all time. One possibility behind the secrecy could be Randy's family wanting to keep their privacy during their mourning period.

The official Padres statement reads: "[We] extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Marie and the entire Jones family during this difficult time. RJ will be greatly missed.” The organization behind the team is aware of how the people directly connected to Randy are dealing with a loss while the Padres address the public. The pitcher was the father of two children, Staci and Jami (via The Economic Times).

The cause of death for Randy wasn't confirmed, but a quick look at his medical history might provide some clues for what actually happened to the athlete. ESPN once reported that the pitcher had throat cancer after years of chewing tobacco. Unhealthy habits can catch up to anyone. When talking about his official cancer diagnosis and treatment, Randy stated, "I chewed as a player. I smoked cigars most of my adult life. There's a link, it's all related."

Randy Jones's records changed MLB history.

Randy will always be remembered for what he achieved on the field. The athlete was the first Padres pitcher to win the coveted National League Cy Young Award, the prize the league gives out to the best pitchers from any given season. One Cy Award is given to a pitcher from the American League, with the other one going to a National League player. The stakes are high for any athlete who can get their hands on the Award.

That is not where Randy's achievements come to an end. For better or for worse, Fox Sports claims that Randy is the only starting pitcher who took home a Cy Award and retired with a losing record. Winning isn't everything in sports. In due time, any fan comes to learn that statistics aren't the most important aspect of any discipline. Randy will also be remembered for the way in which he treated his fellow players, his fans, and everyone who was close to him over the course of his career.