NBA Veteran Patrick Beverly Has an Impressive Net Worth The former Milwaukee Bucks player is stuck in the middle of shocking abuse controversy.

Building a career in professional sports can open many doors for the athletes brave enough to become successful. Despite Patrick Beverley's achievements in basketball, the career of the former NBA player will always be stained by the controversies surrounding him.

What does Patrick's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money generated around the trajectory of the athlete. NBA contracts are as profitable as ever, and anyone who plays their cards right can become a millionaire as part of the league.

What is Patrick Beverley's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patrick holds a net worth valued at $13 million. It's easy to understand how the player got his hands on that money after taking into account that Patrick has worked with seven NBA teams over the course of his career. Basketball players have to become college stars before an NBA team recruits them. Patrick played for the Arkansas Razorbacks when he was a student, building a reputation that would lead him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Patrick Beverley Professional basketball player Net worth: $13 million Patrick Beverley is a professional basketball player who has worked with several NBA teams. After decades of dedicating his life to the sport, the athlete found himself stuck in the middle of a controversy regarding physical abuse to one of his relatives. Birth name: Patrick Beverley Birthdate: July 12, 1988 Birthplace: Chicago, Ill.

A report from Spotrac states that the first stable NBA contract Patrick signed was with the Houston Rockets, who agreed to pay him $1.985 million for three years of his career. The basketball star took the first steps into his wealthy trajectory as a professional. Playing experience in the NBA leads to bigger contracts. Over the course of his career, Patrick signed a $23 million renewal with the Rockets, a $40 million deal with the Clippers, and more.

Patrick Beverley was accused of assaulting his sister.

A person's victories within a professional sport lose value if they fail to respect others outside of the arena. People reports that Patrick was accused of choking and punching his teenage sister before he was arrested by the authorities. The story takes a dark turn quickly. The Texas Fort Bend County court has some documents that provide the teenager's perspective of the incident. The athlete's sister went to visit her boyfriend.

The report goes on to indicate that Patrick scolded his sister for leaving the house without permission. Patrick allegedly proceeded to "grab her by her neck with both hands and pick her up off the ground". The behavior is unacceptable for a supposedly functional adult. The report states that Patrick went as far as to tell his sister that he would "be the family relative to kill her."

The alleged assault included punches, choking, insults, and more physical aggression that left the teenager in an unfortunate condition. Patrick was taken into custody by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Department. The basketball player and the rest of the world await the outcome of the situation. After a successful NBA career, Patrick could be on the verge of a major downfall due to his alleged actions.