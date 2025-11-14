NBA Legend Steph Curry Parted Ways With Under Armour After 13 Years of Partnership Curry has been partnered with Under Armour for most of his career. By Joseph Allen Updated Nov. 14 2025, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The NBA is filled with legends who are reaching the end of their long and storied careers. Steph Curry, who is now 37, has four titles and two MVPs to his name, and for most of his career, he's been connected to Under Armour. The sports brand's ability to sign Curry was a major coup at the time, and one that reaped benefits for both parties over the course of their 13 years together.

Now, though, news has broken that Steph and Under Armour are parting ways, leading many to wonder why. Here's what we know.

Why did Steph Curry leave Under Armour?

The news comes as Under Armour is struggling to generate sales and will leave Steph with sole ownership of the Curry brand, which should allow him to find a new partner. “For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround,” Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said in a statement, per CNBC. “And for Stephen, it’s the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms. We’ll always be grateful for what he’s brought to the UA team.”

“What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for and my commitment to that mission will never change, it’s only growing stronger,” Steph added in a statement. “I’m excited for a future that’s focused on aggressive growth with a continued commitment to keep showing up for the next generation.” It seems, then, that Under Armour decided to part ways with Steph, and not the other way around.

Alongside the news that they would be parting ways, Under Armour also announced an expansion of its restructuring plan, which will now cost $95 million more than previously announced. The brand has also said that it does not anticipate the loss of Steph's partnership to have a significant impact on the company's overall bottom line, which might be part of the reason they made the decision.

Breaking: Steph Curry and Under Armour have parted ways and Curry will be a sneaker free agent 🚨



Source: X/@BleacherReport

Under Armour is struggling to stay afloat.

The main reason for the end of Steph's partnership with Under Armour seems to be the company's struggles to renew sales interest. Sales have declined for eight straight quarters, and Under Armour is facing competition from new competitors like On and Hoka, in addition to established rivals, that have eaten into sales and led to a trickier overall market environment.

Steph, who is known as one of the great players of his generation and in the history of the game of basketball, will now be free to seek a new partnership as he enters the final years of his NBA career. In addition to being a great player, Steph has remade the game of basketball in a way few other single players can claim.