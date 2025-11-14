Cam Reddish Decided to Play Far Away From the NBA The basketball star used to work with the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 14 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @camreddish

There are cases in which professional basketball players live out their entire careers in the NBA. That isn't the story Cam Reddish wants to tell. The athlete who used to work with the Los Angeles Lakers had a different plan in mind for his future.

What happened to Cam? Here's what we know about what the basketball star did after he left the Lakers. While the NBA is massive in its own right, professional athletes have other options to develop their skills on the court.

What happened to Cam Reddish?

Cam decided to play in Lithuania after leaving the NBA. The European basketball landscape isn't what it used to be in previous decades. What used to be perceived as a development ground for the league evolved into a strong field of its own. Cam's transfer is one of the most unexpected basketball developments of the season. A player of such prestige was expected to either renew his contract with the Lakers or look for a different NBA team.

Europe represents plenty of new challenges for Cam. The former NBA star will have to dig deep into his arsenal to keep up with the change of pace. However, the new style of play will allow the athlete to step away from the pressure of performing for the American league. Fans can't rule out an NBA comeback for Cam. It's rare for a sports contract to be permanent. Nothing disqualifies Cam from returning to the United States at some point in the future of his career.

Cam is very confident about his decision. During a Q&A session via (BC Siauliai) regarding his move to Europe, the basketball player stated, "Just wanted a chance to really just play and enjoy playing basketball again. I’ve played all over the place, all over the country. I haven’t ever really played overseas. But I was just looking for a change, you know what I mean?"

Cam Reddish has a successful NBA record.

Cam is all about his life in Europe, but he leaves behind the NBA after an impressive career. The first professional team to recruit the player after he was a college basketball prospect was the Atlanta Hawks (via the NBA). During his tenure, Cam scored a career-high score of 36 during a game against the Orlando Magic. After playing for the same team over the course of three years, a change might be necessary. Cam signed with the New York Knicks in 2022, joining the team for only one season.