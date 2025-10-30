Fans Are Concerned About Michael Jordan's Health Following a Recent Interview Michael Jordan's eyes have made people concerned for years. By Joseph Allen Updated Oct. 30 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: NBC

There's a reason NBC got Michael Jordan to sit for interviews for the return of the NBA on NBC. Michael is one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the game, and his insights into how it's played are fascinating. Following the debut of NBA on NBC on Oct. 21, many noticed that Michael didn't look as fit as he had while he was playing basketball.

That's not surprising. It's been more than 20 years since he retired, and naturally, he's gotten older in that time. Some people are concerned for his overall health, so here's what we know about whether there's anything to worry about.

Is there anything wrong with Michael Jordan's health?

Most people who were concerned about Michael's health seemed to be focused, at least primarily, on his eyes, which looked bloodshot and also somewhat yellow. If you look at Michael's other public appearances in recent years, you'll notice the same thing, which seems to suggest that this isn't a recent problem. Michael has yet to publicly address his health in any way, though, so we can't say for sure whether there's reason to be concerned or not.

As of this moment, then, there's no reason to be concerned about Michael's health, and it seems like his eyes could just be the result of aging. As WebMD will tell you, there are a variety of potential causes for yellowing eyes, and they range from overuse of alcohol to liver failure. If Michael's liver was failing, though, it seems likely that someone would know about it, though, so at least for now, it seems like there's no reason to be alarmed.

What did Michael Jordan say during his NBC interview?

Prior to NBC's return to the NBA, they announced that they would be bringing Michael on as a "special contributor." As it turns out, what that means is that he sat for an extended interview with Mike Tirico, which will air in segments over the course of the season as part of a segment called "MJ: Insight to Excellence." During this first segment, Michael discussed how much he loves basketball and the last time he actually played.

“We have an obligation to pay it forward. That’s part of what this is all about.”



Watch Michael Jordan’s first conversation with Mike Tirico in the first edition of MJ: Insights To Excellence. pic.twitter.com/7tfzGm6SpM — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 22, 2025 Source: X/@NBAonNBC

Michael said that he believes he has "an obligation to the game of basketball," which is why he's decided to get more involved with the sport. "As professional athletes, we have an obligation to pay it forward. That's part of what this is all about," he explained. Michael also said that he hadn't picked up a basketball in years, although he didn't say that had anything to do with the current NBA.