Tony Allen's Shockingly High Net Worth Survived Retirement and Several Arrests

Tony Allen hasn’t played a game of professional basketball since his final NBA season in 2018, but his name still pops up — and not always for the reasons fans might hope. Whether it’s his retirement from the NBA or headlines about legal trouble, Tony continues to draw public attention years after stepping off the court. That’s why so many people are doing a double-take when they hear about his financial standing.

Turns out, Tony Allen’s net worth is surprisingly high amid his retirement from the NBA and his several arrests. Just how high is it? Keep reading for the details.

Tony Allen’s net worth is reportedly $10 million, despite legal issues and time away from the NBA.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tony’s net worth is currently estimated at $10 million. That figure may surprise people, especially given that he hasn’t earned an NBA salary in nearly a decade and has faced multiple run-ins with the law. When you break down his earnings, however, this number makes a little more sense.

Tony Allen Retired NBA player Net worth: $10 million Anthony "Tony" Allen is a retired NBA player who was first drafted by the Boston Celtics before spending most of his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies. He spent his final season with the NBA playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. Birth Name Anthony Allen Birth Date: Jan. 11, 1982 Birth Place: Chicago, Ill. Drafted By: Boston Celtics Position: Shooting guard, small forward

Tony spent 14 years in the NBA, from 2004 to 2018, earning around $40 million in salary during that time. He played six seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he won an NBA championship in 2008. He later became a franchise legend with the Memphis Grizzlies during the “Grit and Grind” era. Known for his elite defense, Tony wasn’t a flashy scorer, but he was the kind of player coaches trusted and teammates relied on.

His contracts reflected that role. After his rookie deal with Boston, Tony signed more lucrative extensions as he proved himself valuable on the defensive end. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his largest payday came in Memphis. He signed a four-year, $20 million deal that cemented his status as a defensive anchor. While $40 million in career earnings isn’t on par with superstar money, it’s still a strong financial base, especially if managed well.

Legal trouble raised eyebrows, but hasn’t visibly drained Tony’s finances.

Since retiring, Tony has made headlines for more than just basketball. In 2021, per CBS News, he was charged in a federal healthcare fraud case involving a group of former NBA players accused of submitting fake claims to the league’s benefits plan. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. While he avoided prison time, Tony was sentenced to community service and three years of supervised probation.

Tony Allen was arrested in Arkansas on drug charges after police found marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop, per @WMCActionNews5



“‘During the contact, a deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, leading him to direct both individuals to… pic.twitter.com/ussXT6Je3Y — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 5, 2025

On Nov. 5, 2025, Tony made headlines again when he was arrested in Arkansas following a traffic stop that led to drug possession charges. According to CBS News, deputies discovered marijuana and cocaine in the vehicle, resulting in felony charges for both Tony and the driver. It was another blow to his public image, and it left fans wondering what all this meant for his finances.